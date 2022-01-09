Ladapo started the Millers’ last 10 league games before declaring his desire to leave Rotherham.

He was an unused substitute in his side’s FA Cup clash at Queens Park Rangers on Saturday afternoon as Sunderland drew 3-3 with Wycombe Wanderers in League One.

The 28-year-old, who has previously been linked with Sunderland, has scored eight times in 21 League One appearances this season – including a brace in October’s 5-1 win over the Black Cats.

Freddie Ladapo playing for Rotherham United.

Ladapo has been playing regularly alongside Rotherham’s top scorer Michael Smith this campaign but will be out of contract this summer – although the Millers have a 12-month option which would extend the deal until the summer of 2023.

But now Football League World claims that Sunderland are interested in a deal to sign striker Ladapo from promotion rivals Rotherham.

