Here are some of the latest Black Cats-related rumours from around the web:

Jack Rudoni latest

Sunderland have been pursuing a move for AFC Wimbledon midfielder Jack Rudoni, but face competition from several Championship clubs.

Jack Rudoni scored 12 goals and recorded five assists for AFC Wimbledon in League One last season.

The Black Cats and Huddersfield have seen bids rejected for the 21-year-old, with The Dons holding out for a fee close to £1million up front.

According to London News Online, Championship clubs Bristol City and Blackpool are also keen on the 21-year-old while Luton are the latest club to express their interest.

Ravel Morrison confirms Derby exit

Sunderland have also been linked with a move for former Manchester United and West Ham playmaker Ravel Morrison, and the 29-year-old appears to have confirmed his departure from Derby following the end of his contract at Pride Park.

The 29-year-old joined The Rams last summer and made 36 Championship appearances during the 2021/22 campaign.

Yet Morrison is now set to become a free agent after posting on his Instagram account: "Thank you @dcfcofficial all the players, staff & fans for making me feel at home, was a season full of ups and down, but was a real honour to be part of such a wonderful club.

"I wish everyone at the club success moving forward."

Finally, Watford are reportedly interested in signing Peterborough striker Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Clarke-Harris has previously been linked with Sunderland, after Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony claimed former Black Cats boss Lee Johnson wanted to sign the forward.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Watord are now trying to bring in Clarke-Harris for a cut fee, following Peterborough’s relegation to League One.

That was followed by a report from the Peterborough Telegraph claiming that Posh are yet to receive an approach for the striker.