Rodriguez rose through the ranks at the Academy of Light and was captain of the youth team for a period.
After being released by Sunderland in 2014, Rodriguez signed with New Zealand-based A-League club Wellington Phoenix before moving on to play for Portuguese club Boavista in 2017
Spells at Romanian club Sepsi OSK and Motherwell in Scotland followed before Rodriguez signed for Oxford United.
Ironically, the midfielder debuted for The U’s in a 1-1 draw at Sunderland on the opening day of the 2019-20 season.
Earlier this week, the Daily Mirror claimed that Rodriguez is wanted by Sunderland and fellow League One clubs Wigan Athletic, Burton Albion, Lincoln City and Portsmouth.
Now, former Sky Sports reporter Peter O’Rourke has provided a fresh update.
He siad: “Sunderland have made an enquiry for Oxford United midfielder Alex Gorrin. Gorrin is out of contract next month and could leave on a free transfer, although Oxford are trying to tie him down to a new contract.”
Is there any other news from around League One?
Celtic are showing interest in Shrewsbury Town youngster Ben Crompton after he turned down a new deal with the club. (Shropshire Star)
Kayden Jackson has ended speculation surrounding his future by signing a new two-year contract at Ipswich Town. (Suffolk News)
Peterborough United have placed a £10million price tag on midfielder Jack Taylor amid interest from a rival League One club. (Peterborough Telegraph)
Former Ipswich defender Wayne Brown has been appointed as the full-time boss of Colchester United. (East Anglian Daily Times)