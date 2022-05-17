Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rodriguez rose through the ranks at the Academy of Light and was captain of the youth team for a period.

After being released by Sunderland in 2014, Rodriguez signed with New Zealand-based A-League club Wellington Phoenix before moving on to play for Portuguese club Boavista in 2017

Spells at Romanian club Sepsi OSK and Motherwell in Scotland followed before Rodriguez signed for Oxford United.

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - MARCH 23: Alex Gorrin of Oxford United in action during the Sky Bet League One match between Northampton Town and Oxford United at PTS Academy Stadium on March 23, 2021 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Ironically, the midfielder debuted for The U’s in a 1-1 draw at Sunderland on the opening day of the 2019-20 season.

Earlier this week, the Daily Mirror claimed that Rodriguez is wanted by Sunderland and fellow League One clubs Wigan Athletic, Burton Albion, Lincoln City and Portsmouth.

Now, former Sky Sports reporter Peter O’Rourke has provided a fresh update.

He siad: “Sunderland have made an enquiry for Oxford United midfielder Alex Gorrin. Gorrin is out of contract next month and could leave on a free transfer, although Oxford are trying to tie him down to a new contract.”

Is there any other news from around League One?

Celtic are showing interest in Shrewsbury Town youngster Ben Crompton after he turned down a new deal with the club. (Shropshire Star)

Kayden Jackson has ended speculation surrounding his future by signing a new two-year contract at Ipswich Town. (Suffolk News)

Peterborough United have placed a £10million price tag on midfielder Jack Taylor amid interest from a rival League One club. (Peterborough Telegraph)