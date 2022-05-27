McGeady will become a free agent this summer after it was confirmed he will be released by the Black Cats, and the 36-year-old wants to carry on playing.
After Sunderland’s win over Wycombe in the League One play-off final, McGeady told the Echo: “I still want to play. I’m going to carry on playing. I just don’t know where it will be.”
There had been suggestions that McGeady would link up with Johnson at Hibs, yet according to our sister title The Scotsman a move for winger remains up in the air.
Most Popular
-
1
Kristjaan Speakman discusses Sunderland's budget, ownership and ambitions for Championship return
-
2
The staggering average attendances for the 2021/22 season - and where Sunderland, Leeds United, Newcastle, West Ham, Liverpool and other clubs rank
-
3
Sunderland AFC transfer rumours: Rangers, Middlesbrough, QPR and Sheffield United eye £5m-rated Black Cats star - reports
-
4
The clear transfer priorities that have emerged for Sunderland ahead of their Championship return
-
5
League One retained lists in full as Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth and Wycombe Wanderers start preparations for next season
Johnson signed a four-year contract at Easter Road this month, while reports have claimed Hibs are close to making a new signing in the next few days.
Yet while a move for McGeady remains a possibility, The Scotsman’s report says a deal isn’t expected to be imminent.
Portsmouth end interest in Lynden Gooch
Another player whose Sunderland contract will expire this summer is Lynden Gooch.
Unlike McGeady, Gooch, 26, will be offered a new deal at the Stadium of Light as Alex Neil’s side prepare for life in the Championship.
It had been reported that Portsmouth were tracking the winger before Sunderland’s promotion was confirmed, yet, according to our sister title The Portsmouth News, that interest has now ended.
They report that while Pompey boss Danny Cowley is an admirer of Gooch, wages would have been an issue.
Departing striker thanks Sunderland
Finally, striker Will Harris has wished Sunderland well after being released by the club.
The 21-year-old frontman joined the Black Cats two years ago and impressed for the club's under-23 side in the first half of this campaign.
Harris also made three League One appearances off the bench for Sunderland, before he was loaned out to League Two side Barrow in January.
Following his release by Sunderland, Harris posted on Twitter: “Would like to thank @SunderlandAFC for my time spent there, made some great memories that I’ll never forget. Wishing the club all the best for the future!”