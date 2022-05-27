Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McGeady will become a free agent this summer after it was confirmed he will be released by the Black Cats, and the 36-year-old wants to carry on playing.

After Sunderland’s win over Wycombe in the League One play-off final, McGeady told the Echo: “I still want to play. I’m going to carry on playing. I just don’t know where it will be.”

There had been suggestions that McGeady would link up with Johnson at Hibs, yet according to our sister title The Scotsman a move for winger remains up in the air.

Aiden McGeady will leave Sunderland this summer.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Johnson signed a four-year contract at Easter Road this month, while reports have claimed Hibs are close to making a new signing in the next few days.

Yet while a move for McGeady remains a possibility, The Scotsman’s report says a deal isn’t expected to be imminent.

Portsmouth end interest in Lynden Gooch

Another player whose Sunderland contract will expire this summer is Lynden Gooch.

Unlike McGeady, Gooch, 26, will be offered a new deal at the Stadium of Light as Alex Neil’s side prepare for life in the Championship.

It had been reported that Portsmouth were tracking the winger before Sunderland’s promotion was confirmed, yet, according to our sister title The Portsmouth News, that interest has now ended.

They report that while Pompey boss Danny Cowley is an admirer of Gooch, wages would have been an issue.

Departing striker thanks Sunderland

Finally, striker Will Harris has wished Sunderland well after being released by the club.

The 21-year-old frontman joined the Black Cats two years ago and impressed for the club's under-23 side in the first half of this campaign.

Harris also made three League One appearances off the bench for Sunderland, before he was loaned out to League Two side Barrow in January.