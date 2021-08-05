Sunderland AFC transfer RECAP: Left-back hunt latest as Cats make appointment but lose coach to Leeds United
Sunderland are preparing for their League One opener against Wigan Athletic at the Stadium of Light this weekend.
Black Cats boss Lee Johnson remains hopeful they can make more additions before the start of the campaign.
The Wearsiders won their final game of pre-season last week, beating Hull City 2-1 on home turf courtesy of goals from Ross Stewart and Will Grigg.
Sunderland have been in talks with Sheffield United about a loan deal for teenage striker Daniel Jebbison.
Moreover, a potential loan move for Leeds United’s Charlie Cresswell has reportedly been knocked back.
Johnson is also waiting for a resolution on Denver Hume’s contract situation after saying last week he wants the situation to get sorted before the start of the season.
The young left-back is still recovering from injury at the Academy of Light, with Johnson generally optimistic that an agreement will be reached.
We’ll have the latest Sunderland news, analysis, gossip and more throughout the day.
- Sunderland face Wigan Athletic at the Stadium of Light on Saturday in a League One opener
- Lee Johnson is still in the hunt for a left-back with Denver Hume’s contract picture still unclear
Lee Johnson reacts as departure of ex-Middlesbrough man to Leeds United is confirmed
Sunderland have today announced that Andrew Taylor has left his role as first-team coach.
Taylor moved to Wearside in September 2019, joining Phil Parkinson’s backroom team.
But the former Middlesbrough and Cardiff City defender and continued his role following Parkinson’s sacking and Lee Johnson’s subsequent appointment.
The Hartlepool-born Taylor will now undertake a new role at Leeds United as the Premier League club’s loans manager.
Leeds United, under the stewardship of Marcelo Bielsa, are set for their second season in the top-flight since gaining promotion to the Championship and boast ex-Sunderland youth teamer, Sam Greenwood, in their under-23 squad.
After the announcement, Sunderland’s website stated that the process to appoint a new first-team coach was currently underway and a further update will be issued following the conclusion of the process.
The club also placed on record their thanks to Taylor for his ‘dedication over the past two years’ and wished him ‘the very best of luck in his new role.’
Following news of Taylor’s Stadium of Light departure, Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson said: “We really enjoyed working with Andy on a football level and a human level, so he leaves with our best wishes.
“He has a lot of football knowledge and has also completed his football directorship, so this step is a natural progression for him. He joins a great club, a big club, in Leeds United and it is a really good role for him. We thank him for his work and I hope that we will be able to connect with him again in the future.”
Some of yesterday’s more noteworthy gossip
Sunderland have been linked with several defenders in recent weeks and have now been credited with an interest in Leeds United’s Charlie Cresswell. The 18-year-old has predominantly played as a centre-back for Leeds’ under-23. But the Whites have turned down a loan move from Sunderland. (Sunday People)
Lee Johnson said last week the club must resolve Hume’s future before the start of the League One campaign. The young left-back is still recovering from injury at the Academy of Light, with Johnson generally optimistic that an agreement will be reached. (Sunderland Echo)
Sunderland face stiff competition to complete the loan signing of Daniel Jebbison from Sheffield United. Fellow League One side Doncaster Rovers are also reportedly interested in the 18-year-old striker. (Alan Nixon – The Sun)
Lincoln City failed to sign Portadown striker Lee Bonis this summer as his transfer ‘fee went up’. (Alan Nixon – The Sun)
Ipswich Town have allowed defender Levi Andoh to join Dartford on trial with a view to a loan move. (Various)
Charlie Wyke is looking forward to his return to the Stadium of Light this weekend though he admits the fixture computer has added a ‘little bit of spice’ to his Wigan Athletic debut.
Wyke netted 31 goals for Sunderland last season before moving to the North West and signing a bumper contract with promotion rivals Wigan Athletic on a free transfer.
And he will now come up against his former club on the opening day of the new League One campaign as Lee Johnson’s side look to get off to a winning start as they bid for promotion at the fourth attempt.
Ahead of the game, Wyke said: “There’s obviously no better start to the season for me and Max, going back to Sunderland.
“I’m delighted to be at this club, and no matter who we were playing, my first game would be special.
“But this obviously adds that little bit of spice to it.
“They’ve been tipped to do well this season, probably one of the biggest clubs in the league.
“It is a tough start for us, but as a player you want to play in these games.
“There’ll be around 35,000-40,000 people there, which will make for a fantastic atmosphere.
“That’ll mean there’s 35,000-40,000 people not on my side this time!
“But I’m just looking forward to it,” Wyke told Wigan Today.
There was interest from the Championship and from Celtic but Wyke opted for Wigan.
“I know I’ve made the right decision coming here,” he said.
“And I’ve really enjoyed the first few weeks here, the way we want to play suits my game perfectly.
“You look at the options we have up front – even some of the lads who haven’t featured in the games – and it bodes well for the season.
“We’ve got some serious options up top, and we just want to keep everyone fit and make sure there’s as many options open to the manager as possible.”
Wyke hopes to at least match his goal tally this season.
“The ball was coming into the box from every angle, and I managed to get on the end of a lot and scored 30-odd goals.
“Hopefully it’ll be the same again this season, you always want to better yourself so that’s the aim.”
Sunderland are set to face Wigan Athletic in their first fixture of the new League One season.After a jam-packed pre-season schedule, the beginning of the regular season is now upon the Black Cats with Lee Johnson’s up men against the Latics at the Stadium of Light this weekend.
Here, we take you through everything you need to know…
When is Sunderland vs Wigan Athletic?
Sunderland take on Wigan Athletic at the Stadium of Light this coming Saturday (August 7) with kick-off scheduled for 3pm.
What are the odds for Sunderland vs Wigan Athletic?
Odds courtesy of Betfair:
Sunderland win – 20/23
Draw – 13/5
Wigan Athletic win – 3/1
What TV channel is Sunderland vs Wigan Athletic on?
The clash between Sunderland and Wigan won’t be shown on any television channels.
Can I stream Sunderland vs Wigan Athletic online?
The EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.
That means Sunderland fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.
Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.
However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.
That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.
Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John’s Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.
Are there any other ways I can follow Sunderland vs Wigan Athletic?
BBC Radio Newcastle will provide full match commentary.
Nick Barnes and Gary Bennett will be available on the following frequencies: 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM.
The Sunderland Echo will also have full coverage on our website with Phil Smith, James Copley and Joe Nicholson at the Stadium of Light
Are there any tickets available for Sunderland vs Wigan Athletic?
Supporters should be aware that the Stadium of Light Box Office remains closed due to Covid-19 and all tickets are now digital.
Will there be any away fans at the Stadium of Light for Sunderland vs Wigan Athletic?
Yes, there are currently no restrictions on the capacities of stadiums in the UK at the moment.
Wigan Athletic have announced that 2,000 Latics will make the trip to Sunderland on Saturday.
Is there any team news ahead of Sunderland vs Wigan Athletic?
New signing Alex Pritchard remains a doubt for the clash against Wigan Athletic on Saturday with Johnson recently confirming that he was a couple of weeks behind the other squad members.
New signings Corry Evans and Callum Doyle look likely to make their first-team debuts with the former having been named captain.
Striker Ross Stewart is expected to start but Sunderland will be sweating on the fitness of Aiden McGeady after he missed the Hull City game.
Info ahead of the new season
Sunderland host Wigan Athletic at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon with more than 30,000 fans expected at the League One fixture as supporters make a welcome return.
The club is urging supporters to arrive as early as possible for the game to help avoid any potential delays in getting access to the stadium given there have been major ‘operational changes’ at the stadium over the past 18-months.
There have also been frustrations from supporters this week as they wait for their season cards to arrive in the post. The club says they are working hard to ensure everything runs smoothly.
A club statement to fans read: “Almost 18 months have passed since we last welcomed you to the stadium for a league fixture and during that period, we have made substantial operational changes to improve the matchday experience, including a new EPOS system to reduce queues and enhance speed of service, stadium Wi-Fi and a new digital ticketing strategy.
“Many of these operational changes will be introduced for the first time this weekend and although we will work hard to ensure they are introduced as seamlessly as possible, we appreciate that changes to operations also mean changes for supporters inside and outside of the stadium.
“Ahead of Saturday’s game, we would like to thank you for your continued patience and understanding throughout what has been an incredibly challenging summer, and ask that you continue to work with us to improve and refine your matchday experience, to ensure it is as good as it can possibly be.”
The club has also confirmed the Premier Concourse will be closed on Saturday, meaning the stadium’s home capacity will be capped at 37,500, including hospitality.
The club have released information about the ticket office, stadium access and season cards.
Ticket office
A club statement read: “On Thursday and Friday, the ticket office will reopen for ticket sales and enquiries from 10am to 5pm. Cash sales will not be available and all purchases must be completed using a debit or credit card, but our ticketing team will be on hand to support you every step of the way.
“The Ticket Office will remain open on Saturday from 9am ‘til 3pm, but please be advised that this will be for enquiries only.
“Tickets will not be on sale on matchday via the Ticket Office and cash turnstiles will also not be in operation, however, supporters wishing to purchase a match ticket on Saturday will be able to do so via our e-ticketing platform.
“If you are dropping by the ticket office in-person this week, we ask you to please maintain social distancing and wear a face covering upon entering the building.
“We would also like to advise you that due to ongoing developments inside the Stadium of Light, the Premier Concourse will be closed on Saturday, meaning the stadium’s home capacity will be capped at 37,500, including hospitality.
“The Stadium of Light store will also remain closed this weekend due to ongoing operational upgrades at our warehouse, but we hope to reopen it by the start of September.”
Season card delivery update
A club statement read: “All new season cards have now been dispatched and should arrive at your door before or on Saturday 07 August.
“If you have not received a season card prior to travelling to the Stadium of Light, please visit the Ticket Office upon arrival and a member of our team will issue you with a match ticket.
“We apologise for the inconvenience this will cause you and understand that this is not ideal, but we would encourage you to arrive as early as possible to avoid any delays entering the stadium.
“Only new season card holders for the 2021-22 season, seat movers and supporters that have changed ticketing category have been issued with a new season card.
“All other season card holders will be able to access the stadium using their existing card, including 2019-20 season card holders that did not renew for the 2020-21 season, but have for the upcoming campaign.”
Accessing the stadium
The club statement added: “Our matchday park and ride service, on the Sunderland Enterprise Park just off the A1231, will be running as normal on Saturday.
“Once you arrive at the Stadium of Light, our meet and greet team will be in place if you require any assistance when accessing the stadium.
“Please remember to have your tickets ready when arriving at the turnstiles to minimise queues and wait times for both yourself and your fellow supporters.
“When using a digital ticket to access the stadium, please note that all QR codes must be scanned directly from a mobile device.
“QR codes displayed on a tablet or smart watch, including iPads and Apple Watches, or from a screenshot or photo, will not be recognised at the turnstile.
“IOS users can add the ticket to their Apple Wallet, whilst Android users will receive a PDF in their confirmation email.
“Digital tickets can also be printed at home but where possible, try not to crease the QR code as this could lead to delays when scanning it at the turnstile.
“If you are purchasing tickets as part of a group or on behalf of other supporters, please also ensure each individual supporter has direct access to their digital ticket prior to arriving at the stadium.”
Turnstiles and face coverings
The club has confirmed turnstiles will be open from 1.30pm on Saturday and fans have been warned not to attend if they or any member of their household has developed Covid-19 symptoms.
A statement added: “Supporters are advised to wear a face covering when entering and exiting the stadium, but as per national guidelines, this is not a mandatory requirement.
“Social distancing is also encouraged where possible, as is regularly using the sanitisation stations in place throughout the Stadium of Light.
“Please also be reminded that you do not need to provide evidence of a negative test or vaccination to access the stadium.”
Meanwhile, following the introduction of a state-of-the-art EPOS system, cash will no longer be accepted within the Stadium of Light and all purchases made will be contactless.
Free Wi-Fi is also now available within the main bowl.