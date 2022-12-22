Sunderland AFC transfer news: Who is Paolo Guajardo? What has Kristjaan Speakman said on South American links?
Sunderland are said to be scouting South American starlet Paolo Guajardo ahead of the January transfer window – but what do we know about the player and the situation?
Who is Paolo Guajardo?
Age: 19
Height: 5ft 8
Club: Santiago Wanderers
Position: Winger
Nationality: Chilean
What is the story with Paolo Guajardo and Sunderland?
Sunderland have sent scouts over to South America to watch Chilean starlet Paolo Guajardo, according to reports.
Punto Cruzado reports that Sunderland have been watching the 19-year-old, who plays for Santiago Wanderers in Chile’s Primera B. In Guajardo’s 12 appearances this season, the youngster has scored five and assisted once from the wing.
Cruzado has also suggested that Universidad de Chile, Universidad Católica and Colo Colo in Chile and Chicago Fire of the MLS will rival Sunderland for the Chile youth international’s signature.
Are Sunderland looking to sign players from South and Central America regularly and what has Kristjaan Speakman said?
Sunderland turned to Central America to sign Costa Rica international Jewison Bennette last summer with Sunderland chief Kristjaan Speakman recently discussing the club’s scouting intentions in the Americas.
Sunderland have also targetted players from different markets in recent transfer windows, with Speakman, alongside the club’s head of recruitment Stuart Harvey, turning to Abdoullah Ba and Edouard Michut from France.
"South America is no different to Germany, Belgium, France or any other area we are currently scouting within – it is no different to other activities we are doing,” Speakman said recently when asked about scouting.
“I understand South America has got more media traction due to our ownership, but as Kyril said at last week’s fans forum, we are looking to utilise all of our contacts and networks in the game to expand our overall network and our understanding of player availability. You have seen this with some of the players the Club has signed.
“There are no official deals or partnerships in place, but we are trying to maintain informal communication with several parties to help us to be first to know when players become available.”
Black Cats co-owner Juan Sartori has connections to football clubs in South America and Europe and has been pictured on scouting missions in various locations. The Uruguayan remains one of the shareholders at Sunderland.