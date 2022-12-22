Who is Paolo Guajardo?

Age: 19

Advertisement Hide Ad

Height: 5ft 8

Kristjaan Speakman

Club: Santiago Wanderers

Position: Winger

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nationality: Chilean

What is the story with Paolo Guajardo and Sunderland?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland have sent scouts over to South America to watch Chilean starlet Paolo Guajardo, according to reports.

Punto Cruzado reports that Sunderland have been watching the 19-year-old, who plays for Santiago Wanderers in Chile’s Primera B. In Guajardo’s 12 appearances this season, the youngster has scored five and assisted once from the wing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cruzado has also suggested that Universidad de Chile, Universidad Católica and Colo Colo in Chile and Chicago Fire of the MLS will rival Sunderland for the Chile youth international’s signature.

Are Sunderland looking to sign players from South and Central America regularly and what has Kristjaan Speakman said?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland turned to Central America to sign Costa Rica international Jewison Bennette last summer with Sunderland chief Kristjaan Speakman recently discussing the club’s scouting intentions in the Americas.

Sunderland have also targetted players from different markets in recent transfer windows, with Speakman, alongside the club’s head of recruitment Stuart Harvey, turning to Abdoullah Ba and Edouard Michut from France.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"South America is no different to Germany, Belgium, France or any other area we are currently scouting within – it is no different to other activities we are doing,” Speakman said recently when asked about scouting.

“I understand South America has got more media traction due to our ownership, but as Kyril said at last week’s fans forum, we are looking to utilise all of our contacts and networks in the game to expand our overall network and our understanding of player availability. You have seen this with some of the players the Club has signed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are no official deals or partnerships in place, but we are trying to maintain informal communication with several parties to help us to be first to know when players become available.”