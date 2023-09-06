Watch more videos on Shots!

Pierre Ekwah's move from West Ham to Sunderland last January included a 35 per cent sell-on clause, it has been claimed.

The French midfielder joined the Black Cats from the Hammers earlier this year in January and has cemented himself as a vital cog in Tony Mowbray's midfield.

The 21-year-old former Chelsea youth teamer caught the eye last weekend when he netted twice against Southampton in the Championship at the Stadium of Light in front of Sky Sports' cameras.

That has prompted speculation regarding the exact nature of the deal to bring Ekwah to Sunderland from West Ham and whether or not the London club possesses a buy-back or percentage profit clause. West Ham insider ExWHUEmployee recently provided an update on the situation.

“We inserted a few items into the deal that saw Ekwah depart for Sunderland,” stated ExWHUEmployee on The West Ham Way Podcast. “Firstly there is a 35 per cent sell-on clause which is significant.

“There are also appearance-related payments. So when he plays 20, 40, 60 games etc we received additional monies. There is however no buy-back clause, unfortunately. So West Ham have no rights to sign the player back ahead of any other clubs.”

Ekwah was subject to transfer interest on deadline day, with Bundesliga side Stuttgart one of the clubs reportedly keen on a deal.

Sunderland had no intentions of selling Ekwah, who joined the club from West Ham in January, while the Frenchman produced a man-of-the-match performance in the Black Cats’ stunning 5-0 win over Southampton at the Stadium of Light.

When asked about recent transfer interest and staying at Sunderland, Ekwah told The Echo: “I think it’s a really good place to develop as you can see.

“They gave me trust and I’m the one who gives it my all on the pitch and gives it back to them at the same time. As a team, we have a thing going on and I really like this place, definitely.