Sunderland AFC transfer news: The position-by-position state of play explained

They are still in need of significant recruitment, though, with Alex Neil saying earlier this week that there is 'a lot of work to do'.

So where do Sunderland stand in search of their first breakthroughs and what can supporters expect?

We take a look, position by position...

Sunderland boss Alex Neil is working with the club's hierarchy on summer recruitment

GOALKEEPER

Sunderland's more proactive approach to contract management under the new ownership produced another good result last week, with Anthony Patterson agreeing a new four-year deal.

Following his excellent finish to the last campaign, he is well placed to compete for the number one spot.

Sunderland need at least one more senior option, however, to offer both cover and competition.

They are known to be interested in Leciester City goalkeeper Daniel Iversen, who excelled on loan at Preston North End last season. Iversen's short-term future is unclear, and the competition for his signature would be severe if he becomes available.

One potential rival, Middlesbrough, are moving towards the loan signing of Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen.

Sunderland are tracking a number of options in what will be an important position.

CENTRAL DEFENDERS

There remains a strong confidence that Bailey Wright will sign a new contract at the club.

Wright has been given an extended break after helping Australia qualify for the World Cup, and his return will offer valuable experience on and off the pitch.

In all likelihood, Sunderland will need two more central defenders to supplement Wright and Danny Batth.

The Black Cats are in the mix to sign Arsenal youngster Dan Ballard, who has valuable Championship experience after a loan at Millwall last season. Prior to that, he had also been a team-mate of Elliot Embleton at Blackpool as they stormed to play-off victory at Wembley a season previous.

Ballard had been expected to join Burnley on a permanent deal worth around £2 million last week, but that deal fell through and having signed Oxford United's Luke McNally, Vincent Kompany's side are also close to adding Manchester City defenders Taylor Harwood-Bellis and CJ Egan-Riley to their ranks.

That has allowed other clubs to step up their interest in Ballard, including Sunderland.

Millwall were interested in a potential return, but are also in talks to sign Leeds United's young centre-back Charlie Cresswell.Cresswell, of course, is a player who has long been tracked and admired by the Sunderland hierarchy, and was linked with a loan move last summer.

It's a chain that reflects the reality of recruiting in the Championship, when clubs are regularly in fierce competition for the Premier League's best young players.

FULL BACKS

This is an interesting position in that how much recruitment Sunderland need to do depends on a number of factors.

One is how quickly Sunderland feel Niall Huggins will be in contention for regular selection.

Huggins had wretched luck with injuries last season, and is still on the comeback trail following a stress fracture in both of his heels. He has been pictured back at the Academy of Light during pre-season, but it's not yet clear how close he is to joining team-mates on the grass.

His brief appearances last season showed he has the talent to thrive off either flank, but there will be an eagerness not to put too much pressure on him too soon.

Trai Hume is also back in pre-season training, a player who Alex Neil rates highly but who is understandably still adapting to a new level.

Neil also has Carl Winchester and Lynden Gooch at his disposal, both of whom did well in full back roles when required last season.

Sunderland will likely need to recruit, but to what extent will depend on how Neil feels this quartet can step up.

Dennis Cirkin, clearly, will have a big role to play after a strong first season.

CENTRAL MIDFIELD

Sunderland are fairly well stocked in this position from day one of pre-season, which makes their pursuit of AFC Wimbledon playmaker Jack Rudoni interesting.

The Black Cats are one of a number of Championship clubs interested in Rudoni, who is expected to depart Plough Lane following the club's relegation to League Two.

AFC Wimbledon want a seven-figure fee for Rudoni, who fits Sunderland's model of a player who they believe can grow their value alongside the club.

Rudoni can play further forward and off either flank, so would add real depth across the pitch.

His arrival would most certainly apply further pressure for minutes on the likes of Dan Neil and Elliot Embleton all the same, which would make for an interesting dynamic through the season if it did indeed come off.

ATTACKING MIDFIELD/WINGERS

If Sunderland could beat off the competition for Rudoni then it would add another option in this area of the pitch, which has been boosted immensely by the arrival of Patrick Roberts.

Roberts clearly has the talent to thrive at Championship level and most importantly, he now gets to benefit from a full pre-season in an environment he is already comfortable in. It's a really exciting prospect for Sunderland.

With Leon Dajaku signed up and Gooch and Embleton both capable of playing a variety of roles, it's an area where the club are starting from a position of relative strength.

They are interested in bringing Jack Clarke back after his successful loan last season, but his situation is complicated by the fact that he has only one year left on his deal.

The progress of Sunderland's pursuits will likely then impact Jack Diamond's immediate future, after another very successful loan spell at Harrogate Town last season. Harrogate have moved to try and bring the winger back to the club but have admitted defeat in their pursuit.

Sunderland don't want to sell, and would likely only consider a League One club for a loan, if it comes to it.

STRIKERS

Ross Stewart returned for pre-season on Wednesday after being handed an extended break following his international duties with Scotland.

Sunderland's ideal scenario is to put an end to transfer interest from elsewhere by handing the 25-year-old a new and significantly improved deal.

Sunderland will then look to recruit further in this position, with Nathan Broadhead clearly one of their main targets.

Like Clarke, Broadhead has one year on his current deal which means Sunderland will likely have to pay a significant fee for the striker, or try and secure a loan if he were to agree a new contract.

The Black Cats will in all likelihood need another striker beyond that given the demands of the schedule this season, though that could depend on who they recruit in attacking midfield.