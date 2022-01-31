Sunderland AFC transfer news: The deals still very much in play as Black Cats head into the final hour of deadline day

But it is set to be a busy final hour or so, with a number of deals still in play.

Phil Smith runs you through....

CENTRAL DEFENCE

Sunderland defender Tom Flanagan

One of the most interesting aspects of the final hours of the window will be at the heart of defence.

Tom Flanagan is understood to be in talks with Shrewsbury Town, and it's a move that makes sense to an extent. Flanagan is in the last six months of his contract, and Sunderland's squad overhaul will continue this summer. Danny Batth's arrival will squeeze his game time even further.

So if the Black Cats were able to bring in a long-term replacement, then the late moves would make sense for all parties.

If not, however, then Sunderland would potentially be leaving themselves at risk.

Bailey Wright may well be nearing full fitness, but with Frederik Alves and Ollie Younger also departing this month, depth in a key position would be limited.

There has been talk all month of a loan move for Arbenit Xhemajli, but without a replacement there is no chance the club could let two central defenders go.

Terence Kongolo of Fulham has been one player on the club's radar today. Watch this space.

JAY MATETE

Sunderland have held talks with the talented 20-year-old about bolstering their ranks in central midfield.

With Luke O'Nien injured until March and Carl Winchester often required to step in at right back, it was a position club and supporters alike felt was crucial to strengthening.

Ipswich Town had also pursued Matete, but sources in the south east have indicated that they strongly expected him to sign at the Stadium of Light.

JERMAIN DEFOE

Both parties have been increasingly confident as today has developed that an agreement can finally be reached to bring Defoe back to Wearside.

Club sources had insisted that a deal was not done and that there was work still to be done, but a move looks closer now than at any stage of the past fortnight.

The 39-year-old has been teasing supporters on his social media, hinting at a move on Instagram.

There is no real time pressure on this one, as Defoe is a fee agent and the deal can therefore be concluded after the 11pm deadline.

ANY OTHER BUSINESS?

With Aiden O'Brien heading to Portsmouth and Tom Flanagan potentially leaving to Shrewsbury, the possibility of a move for Lynden Gooch was live as he one of the other senior players in the last six months of his contract.

However, Gooch's versatility just looks to be too important to this squad to sanction a departure, particularly as a new full back at this stage appears unlikely, though time will tell on that front.

Outgoing loans have been a possibility, though Benji Kimpioka and Tyrese Dyce did feature for the U23s in a 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest on Monday evening at Eppleton.

They could of course join a National League club on loan past the 11pm deadline.

