Sunderland drew with Fleetwood Town on Saturday after conceding two late goals.
The Black Cats took a first-half lead when Ross Stewart headed home Elliot Embleton’s free-kick, and the Wearsiders appeared to be in control of the match when Aiden McGeady converted from the penalty spot 16 minutes from time.
But when Callum Morton pulled a goal back in the 81st minute it resulted in a nervy finish as Sunderland tried to hang on.
Fleetwood were then awarded a penalty for a shirt pull against Bailey Wright and Gerard Garner converted from the spot, sending goalkeeper Thorben Hoffman the wrong way.
- Sunderland drew against Fleetwood Town in League One on Saturday afternoon.
- The Black Cats are now preparing for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup game at Wigan.
- Lee Johnson is set to make changes for the match at the DW Stadium.
- Sunderland are reportedly set to open contract talks with Elliot Embleton.
What the pundits made of that penalty decision
Johnson was heavily critical of referee Neil Hair after Fleetwood were awarded a late penalty, yet not everyone shared the same view as the Black Cats boss.
Speaking on the EFL’s highlights show, pundit Jobi McAnuff said: “I actually think this one was a penalty.
“He has got a whole handful of shirt there Bailey Wright on Callum Morton.
“It was a big, big call so late in the game and obviously a big point for Fleetwood in the end.”
The decision caused an argument on the pitch at full-time as Johnson went to speak with the officials.
Speaking on Quest, Ali Maxwell from the Not The Top 20 Podcast added: “It’s been such a good start to the season for Sunderland but to be 2-0 up away at Fleetwood and to throw it away is frustrating.
“He (Johnson) will be frustrated with Bailey Wright because whether or not he thinks it’s soft he shouldn’t be grappling in the box at that stage of the game. The ball isn’t even particularly anywhere near them.”
Under-23s in action
Sunderland’s under-23 side are back in action this afternoon when they’ll host Middlesbrough at the Academy of Light (1pm kick-off).
The young Black Cats sit 11th in the Premier League 2, Division 2, table with three points from their opening four fixtures.
We’ll have live updates and analysis of the match on the SAFC section of the Echo website.
Reaction from Fleetwood
Aiden McGeady spoke to the press after Saturday’s match and gave an honest assessment of his side’s game management.
“The way we handled the last 10 minutes of the game wasn’t good enough from when we went 2-0 up, which is the hardest thing,” he said.
“We go 2-0 up and we think we’ll see the game out easily enough here because the last few weeks, we won 2-1 last week and have managed to go on a winning run.
“I just thought the way we handled the last ten minutes of the game was really poor.”
Phil’s verdict from the weekend
Contract talk
Sunderland have opened contract talks with Elliot Embleton. That’s according to Alan Nixon of The Sun.
The 22-year-old attacking midfielder is out of contract next summer but has cemented himself as a first-team regular under Lee Johnson following a loan move at Blackpool last season.
Embleton has featured seven times this campaign, scoring two goals and chipping in with three assists.
Sunderland have the option of extending Embleton’s deal by a further year at the end of this season.
However, reports state that the Wearsiders would prefer to tie Embleton down to a long-term deal.
Lee Johnson on Wigan team selection
Defender Tom Flanagan will be available for Tuesday’s game at Wigan after missing the weekend’s match through suspension.
Winger Leon Dajaku could make his Black Cats debut at the DW Stadium.
When asked about his team selection after Saturday’s game, Johnson said: “I try not to pick a team too closely after a game because emotions are raw.
“You want to try to consider it, and you have to see how everybody is. Ross has picked up that knock, but Flanno is obviously back in contention.
“It’s a game we think we can mix up a little bit to get the balance of minutes for players but also go and try to get into the next round.
“I’ve just got to select it to give opportunity at times and also to give us a chance to win the football match.”
Team news
Let’s start with the latest team and injury news.
Ross Stewart is likely to be rested at Wigan after picking up a knick in the latter stages against Fleetwood.
The Scottish striker looked uncomfortable through the closing stages of Saturday’s match after netting his fifth goal of the season.
Johnson looks set to make several changes to his side at the DW Stadium.
Saturday was tough to take but Sunderland have a big few weeks ahead.
Lee Johnson’s side are now preparing for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup game against Wigan, with the Black Cats boss set to make changes at the DW Stadium.
After that, it’s back-to-back home games against Bolton and Cheltenham before the lengthy trip to Portsmouth.
We’ll have all the latest SAFC news, analysis and more throughout the day.