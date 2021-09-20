Johnson was heavily critical of referee Neil Hair after Fleetwood were awarded a late penalty, yet not everyone shared the same view as the Black Cats boss.

Speaking on the EFL’s highlights show, pundit Jobi McAnuff said: “I actually think this one was a penalty.

“He has got a whole handful of shirt there Bailey Wright on Callum Morton.

“It was a big, big call so late in the game and obviously a big point for Fleetwood in the end.”

The decision caused an argument on the pitch at full-time as Johnson went to speak with the officials.

Speaking on Quest, Ali Maxwell from the Not The Top 20 Podcast added: “It’s been such a good start to the season for Sunderland but to be 2-0 up away at Fleetwood and to throw it away is frustrating.