Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Reaction after Cats beat Wigan Athletic to reach Carabao Cup fourth round
Sunderland beat Wigan Athletic to reach the fourth round of the Carabao Cup last night.
The Black Cats boss made nine changes to his side following their draw at Fleetwood, and several players took their opportunities to impress.
Goals from Nathan Broadhead and Luke O’Nien either side of half-time made it a comfortable night for the visitors against their fellow League One side.
Wigan, who are top of League One on goal difference, also made several chances as manager Leam Richardson made nine alterations following the Latics’ 4-1 at Accrington Stanley.
Yet Sunderland deserved their win, as several of the club’s new signings started the match.
We’ll have the latest news, analysis and reaction from the Stadium of Light throughout the day:
Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE (September 22)
Last updated: Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 23:46
- Sunderland are through to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup after a 2-0 win over Wigan.
- Nathan Broadhead and Luke O’Nien scored the goals for Lee Johnson’s side at the DW Stadium.
- The fourth round draw will take place later today.
Reaction as Okoronkwo joins Everton
In case you missed it, Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has expressed his disappointment after it was confirmed hot academy prospect Francis Okoronkwo has joined Everton.
The deal for the 16-year-old forward is reported to be worth up to £1million but no details have been released regarding the fee.
The youngster, who was invited to an AC Milan training camp five years ago, has long been earmarked as a potential star by academy chiefs at Sunderland who are keen to develop young players and show them a pathway through to the first team.
However, he now becomes the latest in a long line of youngsters to leave League One Sunderland in recent years
Read more HERE
Niall Huggins injury update
This was a slight concern last night but Lee Johnson is hopeful that Niall Huggins has not suffered a serious injury after the young defender excelled against Wigan.
Huggins was making his second Sunderland start and produced a lively display, assisting Luke O’Nien for the second goal.
The 20-year-old came off looking in considerable discomfort just over ten minutes before the end, but Johnson says the initial signs are encouraging.
Read more HERE
When is the fourth round draw?
We’re sure you’ll all be watching.
The draw for the Carabao Cup fourth round will take place tonight.
It will take place after the televised clash between Manchester United and West Ham and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports as well as streamed live on Twitter through the @Carabao_Cup page.
Last night’s content
Reaction and analysis from last night’s win.
Good Morning!
Sunderland are through to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup!
It was a comfortable evening for the Black Cats as goals from Nathan Broadhead and Luke O’Nien either side of half-time saw Lee Johnson’s side progress to the last 16.
We’ll have loads more reaction to the match, as well as fourth-round draw details and the latest SAFC news.
Stick around and refresh the page for live updates throughout the day.