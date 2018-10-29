Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Latest on summer transfer target as Southend defender hits out Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Sunderland moved to within three points of the top of League One at the weekend and the focus now turns to the long trip to Plymouth Argyle. And in the build-up to the game, there has been plenty of news from the Stadium of Light. Scroll down to catch up on what you may have missed today: Catch up on all the latest Sunderland AFC news Sunderland's George Honeyman leads by example, Joey Barton's derby day success plus other League One winners and losers Jon McLaughlin on his big international dilemma, form and major Sunderland ambitions