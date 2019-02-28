Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Jack Ross discusses injury concerns ahead of Plymouth Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Jack Ross faced the press this afternoon ahead of Sunderland's visit of Plymouth Argyle. Scroll down to catch-up on all the updates from his media briefing, plus the rest of the news from the Stadium of Light: Jack Ross faced the press this afternoon Plymouth Argyle sweating on fitness of star striker ahead of Sunderland trip How Sunderland can bring out Charlie Wyke’s ‘Premier League’ quality - from the coach who knows him best