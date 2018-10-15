Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Defender opens up, Plymouth tickets sell-out plus interest in ex-Arsenal midfielder Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Sunderland returned to training this morning as preparations got underway for the trip to Shrewsbury Town this weekend. Scroll down to recap all the latest Sunderland AFC news, including the latest on injuries, transfer rumours and important ticket information. Stunning stat behind Sunderland's superb support as Plymouth away sells out Sunderland legend delivers verdict on start and the key to success for Jack Ross