Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Daniel Jebbison latest as Cats' promotion chances post-Burton Albion defeat revealed
Sunderland were defeated for the first time this campaign last night.
The Black Cats were beaten 1-0 at the Pirelli Stadium against Burton Albion despite being the better side for large parts of the game.
The Wearsiders created enough chances to win the game but fell behind in the 67th minute as the hosts took control and opened the scoring courtesy of an excellent strike from Jonny Smith.
Sunderland then saw a late goal ruled out for offside when Tom Flanagan thought he had equalised for Lee Johnson’s side in stoppage time.
Johnson was then shown a yellow card for a confrontation with the officials at full-time.
The loss against Burton Albions follows three wins on the spin from Sunderland in the league and cups as Wigan Athletic, Port Vale and MK Dons were dispatched.
Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE (Aug 18)
- Lee Johnson has provided an update on the injured Corry Evans
- The Wearsiders face AFC Wimbledon in League One this Saturday at the Stadium of Light
A big blow
All of our content from yesterday’s loss
Yesterday’s transfer gossip
Sunderland have been trying to sign Daniel Jebbison from Sheffield United for most of the summer but there appears to be no resolution in sight.
Jebbison has been linked with Burton Albion, Doncaster Rovers and Sunderland but it is looking unlikely that the striker will end up in League One after deadline day.
This is because the Blades are reportedly holding out for a sizable loan fee for the teenager, a fee which is possibly pricing-out moves from clubs in England’s third-tier.
It remains to be seen how keen the Black Cats are to do the deal after they confirmed the signing of Nathan Broadhead from Everton.
Goalkeeper ‘close’ to joining Sunderland
Sunderland are closing in on the signing of goalkeeper Jack McIntyre after impressing as a traillist in pre-season.
McIntyre, who featured in Tuesday’s 4-3 defeat under-23’s against Fulham, was released by the Toffees but he has garnered a few admirers at the Stadium of Light.
None more so than Elliott Dickman who said: “Jack has been with us for much of pre-season and has done smashing.
“We’re trying to make it a bit more permanent.
“He’s done great, he actually missed a lot of football at Everton due to a bad injury.
“There are bits of his game like everybody that he can work on but we’ve been really pleased with a lot of his play.”
Lee Johnson on Corry Evans
I think the tough one with Corry is that because we recruited him late, I think we were chasing his minutes He was getting fit through games at like 80% and it’s just tweaked. It’s a low grade hamstring, just on the side of the hamstring so we think it’s a quick healer but it’s probably going to be ten to 14 days.