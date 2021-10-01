Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Club release Gillingham away ticket details as Benji Kimpioka heads out on loan
Sunderland are back in action this weekend.
The Black Cats make the long trip to Portsmouth on Saturday looking to extend their early lead at the top of League One.
Lee Johnson’s men hit five past Cheltenham Town in midweek to maintain their excellent start to the season.
Ross Stewart scored twice for the Black Cats after Bailey Wright’s headed opener to put the hosts in full control at the half-time interval.
Second-half goals from Luke O’Nien and substitute Leon Dajaku, his first for the club, then put even more gloss on the scoreline.
The result put Johnson’s side move top of the third-tier table after nine games, as Wigan failed to beat Sheffield Wednesday at the DW Stadium.
Johnson spoke to the press on Wednesday ahead of the trip to Fratton Park.
We’ll have the latest SAFC news, analysis and more throughout the day:
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE (October 1)
Last updated: Friday, 01 October, 2021, 12:42
- Sunderland striker Benji Kimpioka has joined Southend United on loan
- The Black Cats defeated Cheltenham Town 5-0 on Tuesday night at the Stadium of Light in League One
- The Wearsiders return to action in the third tier against Portsmouth at Fratton Park on Saturday
And now Doyle
Dennis Cirkin called up too
Ticket details for Gillingham clash via safc.com
Tickets for Sunderland’s upcoming trip to Gillingham will go on sale from 10am on Friday 1 October to Season Card holders with 45+ BCP.
Lee Johnson’s side travel to Kent on Saturday 16 October at 3pm in what is their next league away game following Saturday’s trip to Fratton Park.
Do you agree?
Remember this, Sunderland fans? 👀
We’ve released TWO podcasts this week!
Hear from Sunderland Echo writers Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson in the first of our podcasts recorded earlier this week.
Our second podcast features Black Cats supporters Dave Lawrence and Michael Bowers!
They’re both perfect listening ahead of the trip to Portsmouth!
Connor Wickham undergoes surgery
Former Black Cats striker Connor Wickham has undergone surgery just weeks signing a deal with Preston North End.
The striker has undergone surgery to repair a damaged hamstring.
The former Crystal Palace and Sheffield Wednesday man was injured few minutes into his full debut against Cheltenham in the Carabao Cup.
Wickham had made one substitute appearance in the Championship for North End before the injury.
He was caught from behind by a challenge when his leg was fully stretched, causing damage to the higher part of the hamstring in his right leg.
After seeing a specialist, Whickham has undergone surgery on the injury and posted a message on Instagram.
He said: “To say I’m gutted is an understatement but I’m grateful to have been in the hands of the best, the surgery was a success and I’m already on the road back.
“I know I’ll give everything I get back on the pitch as soon as possible. Thank you to everyone who’s reached out in the past few days. Much love CW21.”
Wickham signed a four-month contract at North End earlier this month, having trained with them as a trialist in a bid to earn a deal.
He enjoyed a four campaign stint at the Stadium of Light – with loans at Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday in between – following an £8m move from Ipswich Town back in 2011.
The fee broke Ipswich’s record for transfer fees recouped, and broke the transfer record for an EFL player moving to a Premier League club at the time.
What a player he was for Sunderland!
Blackburn Rovers were interested in Frederik Alves as defender opens up on Sunderland switch and message from David Moyes
West Ham loanee Frederik Alves has revealed the conversations he had with David Moyes before his move to Sunderland.
There were offers for Alves from NY Red Bulls, Blackburn and several other Championship clubs during the summer.
But after speaking directly with ex-Black Cats boss Moyes, the Danish defender opted to make the move to Wearside to link up with head coach Lee Johnson.
Alves had been training with West Ham’s first team for the six months proceeding his summer move, with the loan to Sunderland an attempt to gain minutes before returning to fight for his place in London.
The 21-year-old centre-back made his debut for Sunderland against Blackpool in the Carabao Cup last month and started in the next round against Wigan Athletic.
The Denmark U21 international also came on as a second-half substitute as Johnson’s men defeated Cheltenham Town by five on Tuesday night.
Alves, though, is keen to learn in League One and spoke to Danish outlet bold.dk. about the move to the Stadium of Light.
“Moyes and I agreed that Sunderland was a better place for me.
“For every home game, there are about 30,000 spectators and I’m on a team that is not tight.
“We would like to be at the top of the league, and that would give me the opportunity for playing time and to get a positive start towards next season.
“The biggest reason is that I have to have some playing time and with the playing time the goal is that I have to have important experience and get to know English football.”