West Ham loanee Frederik Alves has revealed the conversations he had with David Moyes before his move to Sunderland.

There were offers for Alves from NY Red Bulls, Blackburn and several other Championship clubs during the summer.

But after speaking directly with ex-Black Cats boss Moyes, the Danish defender opted to make the move to Wearside to link up with head coach Lee Johnson.

Alves had been training with West Ham’s first team for the six months proceeding his summer move, with the loan to Sunderland an attempt to gain minutes before returning to fight for his place in London.

The 21-year-old centre-back made his debut for Sunderland against Blackpool in the Carabao Cup last month and started in the next round against Wigan Athletic.

The Denmark U21 international also came on as a second-half substitute as Johnson’s men defeated Cheltenham Town by five on Tuesday night.

Alves, though, is keen to learn in League One and spoke to Danish outlet bold.dk. about the move to the Stadium of Light.

“Moyes and I agreed that Sunderland was a better place for me.

“For every home game, there are about 30,000 spectators and I’m on a team that is not tight.

“We would like to be at the top of the league, and that would give me the opportunity for playing time and to get a positive start towards next season.