Sunderland look set to lose top scorer Josh Maja after agreeing to sell the striker to Bordeaux.

A reported fee of £3.5million has been agreed between the two clubs, who are now discussing the finer details of the deal. The Black Cats are also chasing Middlesbrough midfielder Grant Leadbitter and remain interested in Wigan striker Will Grigg with just over a week to go until the end of the transfer window. Scroll down to catch up with all the latest SAFC news