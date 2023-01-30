Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Cats miss out on striker deal as Bailey Wright joins Rotherham on loan
The transfer window has shut – with Sunderland making just one new addition on deadline day.
Defender Joe Anderson has signed for the Black Cats on a three-and-a-half-year deal from Everton, yet there were also hopes that Sunderland could bolster their attacking options.
It means Tony Mowbray’s side will be short of striker options for the second half of the campaign, with top scorer Ross Stewart set to miss the rest of this season with an achilles injury.
Sunderland also allowed defender Bailey Wright to join Championship club Rotherham on loan.
Here’s how deadline day played out:
RECAP: Transfer deadline day
Key Events
- The transfer window has closed.
- Sunderland have completed the signing of defender Joe Anderson from Everton.
- Defender Bailey Wright has signed for Rotherham on loan.
- Sunderland striker Ross Stewart is unlikely to be play again this season due to an achilles injury
So that’s the official end of the window, and it looks like no more incomings at the Stadium of Light.
We’re just waiting for confirmation that no late deals will be made after the deadline.
Deals can still be announced after 11pm if clubs submitted the deal sheet in time, yet that is looking unlikely in Sunderland’s case.
There is still no news at Everton regarding an incoming signing - or Simms being allowed to leave.
The Toffees have now been linked with a move for former Swansea forward Andre Ayew, who is now a free agent after recently leaving Qatar-based club Al Sadd
Still, according to Sky Sports and The Liverpool Echo, Everton insiders are distancing themselves from the Ayew links.
Wright has been speaking to Rotherham’s website this evening after completing his move to the New York Stadium:
“For me I’ve played a good few games for Sunderland and have loved every minute of my time there.
“But I’m not one of them, I’m not happy when I guess I’m not playing or part of game days and I guess my time there was probably getting a little bit limited.
“It’s a good squad that are having a good season so for me I was looking at opportunities and there has been a few there. Once I spoke to the gaffer here it was the right fit for me.
“Playing my football this is where I looked at as the most suitable for me to also do my best here and add to the group.
“I’m just delighted I managed to get it done today and am looking forward to what’s ahead.
“I’m obviously thankful to Sunderland but now I’m fully focused here for my time at Rotherham and want it to be successful.”
Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has told the club’s website: “Bailey is the ultimate professional and he has been an outstanding member of our squad, especially over the last 18 months.
“Tony and I have had numerous conversations with him this season because his game time has been limited and he is motivated to play regularly – we agreed that if the right opportunity presented itself in January, we would not stand in his way and we believe this move is the best outcome for all parties.
“All at SAFC are grateful for Bailey’s contribution – on and off the pitch – and we wish him the best of luck.”
Done Deal!
Rotherham have announced the signing of Bailey Wright on loan until the end of the season - subject to EFL and FA ratification.
The defender has 18 months left on his Black Cats contract, after signing a new deal in the summer, but has made just six Championship starts this season.
With Daniel Ballard, Danny Batth, Aji Alese, Luke O’Nien and new signing Joe Anderson all competing for places at centre-back , Sunderland decided it would be best to let Wright leave and pursue more game time.
While the transfer window is set to slam shut at 11pm this evening, Sunderland could have an extra two hours in which to finalise the details of any further incomings or outgoings.
As per EFL rules, the Black Cats and their league rivals can be given until 1am to complete the deal - providing the club has submitted a ‘Deal Sheet’.
These sheets provide details of the impending transfer and confirm that an agreement has been reached, before providing clubs with extra time in which to submit all the required documentation.
The details required on this sheet are fairly basic, including the clubs and player involved and fee being paid, if there is one.
Deal sheets cannot be requested until 9pm on transfer deadline day and then must be submitted, fully completed, by 11pm.
Once received and approved by the EFL, clubs can then be granted permission to submit all the required transfer paperwork by a 1am deadline.
Rotherham boss Matt Taylor gave an interview with the club’s website at around 5:30pm this evening, while The Millers are believed to be finalising a deal to sign Bailey Wright on loan from Sunderland.
Taylor said: “We still have a bit of business left to do.
“Hopefully it won’t go right to that deadline of 11 o’clock tonight, hopefully we have a few hours to spare.
“We had a couple of players we thought we agreed deals for verbally yesterday, they fell through. We have a couple more on the horizon as we speak right now but things can change quickly in football, we have seen that previously.”
Asked which positions the club are still looking to strengthen, Taylor replied: “Certainly in a defensive capacity and then in the midfield area.”