LiveSunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Cats linked with multiple deals as defensive target joins Championship side
Sunderland enjoyed a fine victory at Hearts on Saturday – but the focus now quickly turns back to player recruitment.
New signings Corry Evans and Callum Doyle both made their debuts in the 2-0 win at Tynecastle where an Aiden McGeady brace handed the Black Cats a deserved victory.
Doyle in particular was impressive, while fellow summer recruit Alex Pritchard missed out after returning a positive COVID-19 test.
That win kicked-off a busy week for the club, who face York City and Harrogate Town in the coming days looking to build on that strong performance.
But off the field, the focus remains on trying to recruit new players – with several areas of the club’s squad still lacking in real depth.
Lee Johnson has identified his transfer priorities and the club’s recruitment team will be working hard this week to get deals over the line.
And we’ll be bringing you the latest on that front throughout the day.
LIVE: Sunderland AFC transfer news (20 July)
Last updated: Tuesday, 20 July, 2021, 12:21
- It’s a busy week for Sunderland - who face York City and Harrogate Town in pre-season friendlies
- Former loanee Dion Sanderson has joined Birmingham City on loan
- The Black Cats are keen to secure further new signings with the new League One season now under three weeks away
This is an intriguing dilemma for the Sunderland boss...
The latest transfer gossip from around the web
Premier League newcomers Brentford have been named as one of the clubs who are interested in Sheffield Wednesday’s Barry Bannan. The same report states that Swansea are another club in pursuit. (Sky Sports News)
Wednesday have emerged as an interested party in Jack Hunt, following his release from Bristol City. (Football Insider)
Sunderland-linked Leigh Griffiths is back training with Celtic. (Daily Record)
Livingston have confirmed the signing of Andrew Shinnie following his departure from Charlton Athletic. (Club website)
Tiago Cukur has joined Doncaster Rovers on a season-long loan from Watford. (Club website)
Former Portsmouth left-back Steve Seddon is set to depart Birmingham City this summer. (Various)
Rotherham United’s Matt Crooks is closing in on a move to Middlesbrough with a medical pencilled in. (Football League World)
The latest on Dion Sanderson
Birmingham City have announced the signing of Sunderland and Newcastle United target Dion Sanderson on a season-long loan from Wolves.
The 21-year-old defender has had recent loan spells with Cardiff and Sunderland, where he won the supporters’ young player of the year award last season.
Sanderson agreed a new four-year deal with Wolves before heading out on loan to the Championship side amid strong interest from elsewhere.
Sanderson told the Blues’ club website: “I am delighted and so excited, as soon as I came in today, I have just had a big smile on my face.
“I think they have a great team and it’s a big club, hopefully, it’s a chance for me to play, to impress the head coach and help the team out and fight their way up the table.”
Wolves technical director Scott Sellars said: “Dion’s still very young, he’s only 21, a homegrown centre back with a lot of quality, and we want him to gain experience to hopefully come back and progress with us.
“Ultimately, there’s real value in loans and this is a prime example of it, if you can find the right club. We certainly thank Sunderland for giving Dion the opportunity and he came out of that period with a lot of confidence and improved as a player.
“It’s about getting an opportunity to play real football, there’s a progression through 23s, but we certainly feel the real value to a player comes from first-team experience, either here or somewhere else,” he added.