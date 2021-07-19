Birmingham City have announced the signing of Sunderland and Newcastle United target Dion Sanderson on a season-long loan from Wolves.

The 21-year-old defender has had recent loan spells with Cardiff and Sunderland, where he won the supporters’ young player of the year award last season.

Sanderson agreed a new four-year deal with Wolves before heading out on loan to the Championship side amid strong interest from elsewhere.

Sanderson told the Blues’ club website: “I am delighted and so excited, as soon as I came in today, I have just had a big smile on my face.

“I think they have a great team and it’s a big club, hopefully, it’s a chance for me to play, to impress the head coach and help the team out and fight their way up the table.”

Wolves technical director Scott Sellars said: “Dion’s still very young, he’s only 21, a homegrown centre back with a lot of quality, and we want him to gain experience to hopefully come back and progress with us.

“Ultimately, there’s real value in loans and this is a prime example of it, if you can find the right club. We certainly thank Sunderland for giving Dion the opportunity and he came out of that period with a lot of confidence and improved as a player.