Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Cats, Leeds and Newcastle 'battle' for free agent plus Will Grigg injury latest Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Wembley is just ten days away and, with transfer speculation starting to circulate, there's plenty to get your teeth into today. We'll have all the latest from the Stadium of Light throughout the day. Scroll down to catch up with today's headlines: All the latest news from Sunderland AFC Howard Wilkinson brands dire Sunderland spell as the 'worst mistake' of his managerial career Luke O’Nien on that Walsall clearance, Sunderland ambitions and loving life at right back