Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Will Grigg and striker hunt latest as Grant Leadbitter undergoes medical

Sunderland's January transfer business is ramping up ahead of Thursday's deadline, with Grant Leadbitter set for his medical today.

Sunderland target Will Grigg. Getty Images.

