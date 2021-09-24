Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Lee Johnson set to talk Bolton Wanderers and deliver injury and fitness update ahead of return to League One action
Sunderland got back to winning ways on Tuesday night as Lee Johnson’s side overcame Wigan in the third round of the Carabao Cup.
The Black Cats have been handed another away tie in the next round and will face QPR in the last 16 of the competition next month.
For now, though, attention must turn back to the league campaign and Saturday’s home game against Bolton.
Johnson’s side squandered a two-goal lead at Fleetwood in their last league fixture, as a 2-2 draw at Highbury Stadium saw them lose their top spot in League One.
Sunderland regained some momentum with that win at Wigan, though, and will now be hoping to go on another winning run as the games come thick and fast.
The Black Cats have another home game against Cheltenham on Tuesday before a trip to Portsmouth next weekend.
We’ll have the latest SAFC news, analysis and more throughout the day, with Johnson set to face the media this afternoon ahead of the game at the Stadium of Light this weekend:
Last updated: Friday, 24 September, 2021, 10:18
- Lee Johnson is set to face the media this afternoon and we’ll be bringing you live updates
- That’s before Sunderland face Bolton Wanderers at the Stadium of Light in League One on Saturday (3pm)
- The Wearsiders have drawn QPR at Loftus Road in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup
- The Black Cats defeated Wigan Athletic 2-0 in the same competition on Tuesday night to progress
And what a goal it was!
Elliot Embleton says he is ‘loving every minute’ of life at Sunderland after winning the League One goal of the month award for August.
Embleton’s stunning strike in the 3-1 win over Wycombe Wanderers, his first at the Stadium of Light for his boyhood club, beat off competition from Shrewsbury Town’s Tom Bloxham and Rotherham United’s Michael Smith.
The attacking midfielder has been an integral part of Lee Johnson’s side since returning from a hugely successful loan spell at Blackpool, and the 22-year-old has hailed a ‘strong start’ to the campaign for the Black Cats.
“Thank you to all of the fans who voted,” he said.
“It was a special goal for me because it was my first at the Stadium of Light in front of our own supporters, which is something I have waited a long time to do.
“It’s been a strong start to the season and we have implemented the way the gaffer has asked us to play, so hopefully we can kick on and keep winning. I’ve been here since I was six years old and this is my club, so I’m loving every minute.”
When is Sunderland vs Bolton Wanderers?
Sunderland take on Bolton this coming Saturday (September 25) at the Stadium of Light.
Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm.
What are the odds for Sunderland vs Bolton Wanderers?
Sunderland win – 4/5
Draw – 14/5
Bolton win – 3/1
All odds correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.
What TV channel is Sunderland vs Bolton Wanderers on?
The clash between Sunderland and Bolton won’t be shown on any television channels.
Can I stream Sunderland vs Bolton Wanderers online?
Sunderland’s clash with Bolton won’t be streamed.
Although the EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.
That means Sunderland fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.
Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.
However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.
That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.
Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John’s Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.
Are there any other ways I can follow Sunderland vs Bolton Wanderers?
BBC Radio Newcastle will provide full match commentary.
Nick Barnes and Gary Bennett will be available on the following frequencies: 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM.
The Sunderland Echo will also have full coverage on our website with Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson at the ground.
Are there any tickets available for Sunderland vs Bolton Wanderers?
There are tickets available for the League One clash between Sunderland and Bolton.
Supporters have been advised by the club that all tickets must be purchased online unless you require a personal assistant ticket, which are available by calling the ticket office on 0371 911 1973.
