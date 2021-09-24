Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Lee Johnson set to talk Bolton Wanderers and deliver injury and fitness update ahead of return to League One action

When is Sunderland vs Bolton Wanderers?

Sunderland take on Bolton this coming Saturday (September 25) at the Stadium of Light.

Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm.

What are the odds for Sunderland vs Bolton Wanderers?

Sunderland win – 4/5

Draw – 14/5

Bolton win – 3/1

All odds correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

What TV channel is Sunderland vs Bolton Wanderers on?

The clash between Sunderland and Bolton won’t be shown on any television channels.

Can I stream Sunderland vs Bolton Wanderers online?

Sunderland’s clash with Bolton won’t be streamed.

Although the EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.

That means Sunderland fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.

Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.

However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.

That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.

Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John’s Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.

Are there any other ways I can follow Sunderland vs Bolton Wanderers?

BBC Radio Newcastle will provide full match commentary.

Nick Barnes and Gary Bennett will be available on the following frequencies: 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM.

The Sunderland Echo will also have full coverage on our website with Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson at the ground.

Are there any tickets available for Sunderland vs Bolton Wanderers?

There are tickets available for the League One clash between Sunderland and Bolton.