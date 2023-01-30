Wright has been speaking to Rotherham’s website this evening after completing his move to the New York Stadium:

“For me I’ve played a good few games for Sunderland and have loved every minute of my time there.

“But I’m not one of them, I’m not happy when I guess I’m not playing or part of game days and I guess my time there was probably getting a little bit limited.

“It’s a good squad that are having a good season so for me I was looking at opportunities and there has been a few there. Once I spoke to the gaffer here it was the right fit for me.

“Playing my football this is where I looked at as the most suitable for me to also do my best here and add to the group.

“I’m just delighted I managed to get it done today and am looking forward to what’s ahead.