And there has been some movement in the market.

Sunderland have completed their fourth signing of the summer following the arrival of Tottenham defender Dennis Cirkin.

Cirkin, 19, has moved to the Stadium of Light after signing a three-year deal and will give the side a natural option at left-back.

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson

The teenager could make his debut this weekend when Sunderland travel to MK Dons in League One, where they’ll be looking to make it three wins from three games to start the 2021-22 campaign.

After beating Wigan Athletic at the Stadium of Light last weekend, the Black Cats then progressed to the second round of the Carabao Cup by beating Port Vale on Tuesday.

Johnson confirmed yesterday, however, that out of contact left-back Denver Hume had rejected a new deal at the Stadium of Light.

Here, we bring you the latest news analysis throughout the day.

