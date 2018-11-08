Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Defender exit confirmed, Celtic winger rules out move plus contract latest Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Sunderland have been given a boost after it was confirmed an agreement has been reached to end Papy Djilobodji's spell on Wearside. Meanwhile, preparations continue ahead of Sunday's FA Cup first round tie at Port Vale. Click refresh and scroll down for the latest SAFC news. Sunderland travel to Port Vale in the first round of the FA Cup on Sunday. Insight into what drives title-chasing Jack Ross and his weekly message to Sunderland squad