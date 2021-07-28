LiveSunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Cats linked with Scotland international as Ipswich Town eye move for former winger
Sunderland welcome Hull City to the Stadium of Light on Friday evening as they step up their preparations for the 2021/22 League One campaign.
It’s the final game of pre-season for Lee Johnson’s men before they host Wigan Athletic on the opening day, just over a week later.
And while the Black Cats squad build their fitness and sharpness ahead of facing the Latics, Johnson and his recruitment team continue to work tirelessly in the background.
Johnson and co are still on the lookout for new signings – with defensive reinforcements top of their wanted list – as they look to achieve their ultimate goal of promotion to the Championship.
Jordan Jones set to join Ipswich?
Ipswich Town are hoping to sign Jordan Jones from Rangers this summer after Steven Gerrard gave the winger’s exit the green-light.
That’s according to Football League World.
Jones made 21 appearances for the Black Cats in League One last season, scoring three goals.
Ipswich and Sunderland are joined by League One rivals, Wigan Athletic, in showing an interest in Jones, who also has a Championship admirer in the form of Blackpool.
The move to Ipswich is said to be another loan move.
Scotland international linked with SAFC
Sunderland are ‘ready to make a move’ for Scotland international Stephen O’Donnell.
That’s according to Football League World.
FLW’s report states: “Football League World has been told that the Black Cats feel as though they could get the player in this summer for less than £500,000, with him currently possessing two years left on his contract with the men from Fir Park having joined them in 2020 from Kilmarnock.”
