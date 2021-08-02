LiveSunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Cats linked with Leeds United man, Talks continue with Sheffield United forward
Sunderland are preparing for their League One opener against Wigan Athletic at the Stadium of Light this weekend – while Black Cats boss Lee Johnson remains hopeful they can make more additions before the start of the campaign.
The Wearsiders won their final game of pre-season last week, beating Hull City 2-1 on home turf courtesy of goals from Ross Stewart and Will Grigg.
Sunderland have been in talks with Sheffield United about a loan deal for teenage striker Daniel Jebbison, while signing some senior full-backs remains a top priority.
Johnson is also waiting for a resolution on Denver Hume’s contract situation after saying last week he wants the situation to get sorted before the start of the season.
The young left-back is still recovering from injury at the Academy of Light, with Johnson generally optimistic that an agreement will be reached.
The main priority for Lee Johnson in the coming days is clearly
to sign some senior full-backs.
Sunderland have been linked with several defenders in recent weeks and have now been credited with interest in Leeds United’s Charlie Cresswell.
The 18-year-old has predominantly played as a centre-back for Leeds’ under-23 side and according to The Sunday People, the Whites have turned down a loan move from Sunderland.
Johnson is also in need of some centre-back cover despite the arrival of 17-year-old Callum Doyle on loan from Manchester City.
Bailey Wright missed the side’s pre-season win over Hull and has been linked with a move away.
Striker in talks with SAFC
In case you missed it, it emerged last week that Sunderland are in talks over a possible loan move for Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison.
The 18-year-old was at the Stadium of Light on Friday night as the Black Cats beat Hull City in their final pre-season friendly.
A deal is not thought to be imminent, with a number of clubs interested in the talented teenager.
Kristjaan Speakman
“On the field, we’re really comfortable with the progress that we’re making.
“You want to try and change the style of play to something that people want to come and watch, and I think you can tangibly see we’re working towards that as we change the personnel, the head coach gets time to work with the players etc..
“I was on the record last season saying that it can be difficult to achieve that when you have those performance markers every Saturday and Tuesday, with next to no training time in between.
“Off the pitch we want to make a few more signings to address the areas where we feel we’re in need of extra players. Stuart [Harvey] and the guys and as a team, we’re working really hard to do that.”
