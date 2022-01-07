Johnson said in Wednesday’s press conference he remains hopeful that the Black Cats will be able to play against Wycombe but, with two rounds of testing between now and the match, it was impossible to be certain.

Sunderland will have their final round of testing this morning to see who is available for Saturday’s match.

Current guidance from the EFL is that games should go ahead when clubs have 14 eligible players, including one goalkeeper, available for selection.

A player is eligible if they have been named on the club’s squad list, or if they are U21 and have played a senior league game.

The Echo understands that at one point Sunderland were one further player away from being in a position where they could request the match to be postponed