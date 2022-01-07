Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Cats linked with League One striker plus Wycombe Wanderers build-up after Covid-19 cases
Lee Johnson is hopeful of more additions before the end of the month.
That’s after Sunderland completed their first January signing this week following the arrival of teenage tight-back Trai Hume
The Black Cats will be looking to strengthen in multiple positions, with a new striker the priority to provide support for Ross Stewart.
Johnson also expects a few players to leave on loan, while talks over Frederik Alves’ future have been delayed after the West Ham loanee tested positive for Covid-19.
Sunderland have returned multiple positive tests, meaning Saturday’s game at Wycombe is at risk.
We’ll have all the latest news, transfer talk and more throughout the day:
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE (January 7)
Last updated: Friday, 07 January, 2022, 11:18
- Former Sunderland player Bali Mumba has signed for Peterborough United on loan
- The Black Cats continue to be linked with Patrick Roberts
- Trai Hume became the Wearsiders’ first signing of the winter window earlier this week
- Sunderland have also been credited with interest in Ipswich striker Macauley Bonne
Cats linked with League One striker
Sunderland and Wigan have also been credited with interest in Ipswich striker Macauley Bonne.
According to Football Insider, the Black Cats and Latics are both said to be ‘chasing’ the 24-year-old who is on a loan from Championship side QPR.
Bonne has netted 11 goals in 23 games in League One this season.
Alves talks delayed
Sunderland were set to hold talks with West Ham and Frederik Alves about the players loan situation, yet those talks have been delayed after the player tested positive for Covid-19.
Alves is yet to start a league game for Sunderland this season, and his lack of game time is a concern for his parent club.
The defender appears likely to leave Wearside before the end of the month, meaning Sunderland will need cover at centre-back.
Patrick Roberts latest
Sunderland are in the market for another attacking midfielder, while reports have suggested they are in talks with Manchester City playmaker Patrick Roberts.
The Echo understands Roberts is one of several options Sunderland are monitoring, though it’s unclear on what terms he would be available.
Roberts will be out of contract at City in the summer and looks set to leave French side Troyes, following a disappointing loan spell.
According to Football Insider, Sunderland have agreed to sign the attacker on loan until the end of the season with the website now claiming that the Wearsiders are confident of concluding a deal.
Covid latest
Johnson said in Wednesday’s press conference he remains hopeful that the Black Cats will be able to play against Wycombe but, with two rounds of testing between now and the match, it was impossible to be certain.
Sunderland will have their final round of testing this morning to see who is available for Saturday’s match.
Current guidance from the EFL is that games should go ahead when clubs have 14 eligible players, including one goalkeeper, available for selection.
A player is eligible if they have been named on the club’s squad list, or if they are U21 and have played a senior league game.
The Echo understands that at one point Sunderland were one further player away from being in a position where they could request the match to be postponed
The crucial factor is whether some players who had had the virus will return a negative lateral flow result in the coming days, allowing them to leave isolation and potentially feature.
Bali Mumba signs for Peterborough United on loan
Bali Mumba has joined Peterborough United on loan for the remainder of the season.
Having broken through into the Sunderland set-up as a central midfielder, Mumba has mostly played at right-back in the U23 side during his time on Wearside.
His sale was expected to land Sunderland around £350,000 initially, though a number of add-ons could see the deal rise above £750,000.
A number of senior club figures at the time suggested that Mumba’s contractual status was behind his sale.
The youngster had one year to run on his first professional deal before signing for the Canaries in July 2020.