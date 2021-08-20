Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Cats expected to sign Leeds United defender as Vito Mannone reports surface
Sunderland are set to welcome AFC Wimbledon to the Stadium of Light on Saturday in League One
The Black Cats were beaten 1-0 at the Pirelli Stadium against Burton Albion last Tuesday despite being the better side for large parts of the game.
The Wearsiders created enough chances to win the game but fell behind in the 67th minute as the hosts took control and opened the scoring courtesy of an excellent strike from Jonny Smith.
Sunderland then saw a late goal ruled out for offside when Tom Flanagan thought he had equalised for Lee Johnson’s side in stoppage time.
Johnson was then shown a yellow card for a confrontation with the officials at full-time.
The loss against Burton Albions follows three wins on the spin from Sunderland in the league and cups as Wigan Athletic, Port Vale and MK Dons were dispatched.
Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE (Aug 19)
Last updated: Friday, 20 August, 2021, 09:49
- Sunderland are in advanced talks to sign Niall Huggins from Leeds United
- The Black Cats face AFC Wimbledon at the Stadium of Light this Saturday
- Lee Johnson is set to face the media at 1:30pm today
Lee Johnson press conference
Lee Johnson will hold his pre-match press conference at 1:30pm today ahead of his side’s meeting with AFC WImbledon.
The Black Cats boss is bound to be asked about transfers, contracts, team news and more.
What’s the latest with Niall Huggins?
The Leeds United defender, 20, looks set to become the Black Cats’ seventh signing of the summer.
Sunderland were believed to be in advanced talks with the player over a permanent move to the Stadium of Light, and it’s since been claimed he is undergoing a medical.
Championship clubs Blackburn and Blackpool were also said to be tracking the situation, yet Sunderland have been leading the chase.
Huggins signed a new deal at Leeds last December, running until 2023 and played regularly for the club’s under-23s side last term.
The defender, who predominantly plays at left-back, made his senior debut for Leeds in February’s 4-2 Premier League defeat by Arsenal
Team news for Wimbledon clash
Let’s have a look at the Sunderland team news for tomorrow’s match.
Corry Evans came off with a knock against MK Dons and missed out against Burton on Tuesday.
Lee Johnson has confirmed that the midfielder will miss 10-15 days with a hamstring injury.
Carl Winchester and Elliot Embleton played against MK Dons and Burton Albion despite picking up minor knocks against Wigan Athletic on the opening day of the season.
New signing Frederick Alves could be in line to make his debut following his loan move from West Ham United after remaining on the bench against the Brewers.
Nathan Broadhead made his debut off the bench at Burton and is likely to feature in the head coach’s plans again.
Transfer talk
Let’s start with some transfer talk, and this is certainly an interesting one.
Sunderland are reportedly interested in bringing back goalkeeper Vito Mannone, who currently plays for AS Monaco.
According to Roker Report, discussions have been held between the two clubs and the Italian is thought to be keen on a return to the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats are preparing for this weekend’s League One clash against AFC Wimbledon at the Stadium of Light, with Lee Johnson set to hold his pre-match press conference at 1:30pm today.
We’ll have live updates in today’s blog as well as the latest news throughout the day.