Manchester United will send out more youngsters on loan but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned it may not be until August.

Sunderland continue to monitor Manchester United midfielder Ethan Galbraith ahead of a loan swoop.

The Black Cats need to revamp their central midfield options after experienced trio Max Power, Grant Leadbitter and Josh Scowen were all released at the end of the season, Power has since signed for League One rivals Wigan Athletic and Scowen has signed for Wycombe.

It is understood that Manchester United are keen to secure loan moves for players such as Galbraith in order for them to gain valuable experience in a first-team setting.

But clubs will have to be patient.

“We’ve got six weeks together before the league starts and a couple of training camps here in the UK,” Solskjaer told the club website.

“It’s the most sensible thing, we felt, being in and around here. You don’t get the, how do you say, aggravation of: ‘Are we green, red or amber [in terms of travelling abroad]?’ It’s just the way the world works at the moment.

“The young kids will definitely be part of the Derby game [Sunday 18 July] and then we’ve got another couple of games coming up and they can be part of it.

“Gradually, more and more players from the Euros will join in,” he added.

“They’ll [the youngsters] get a taste of some football. Then roundabouts early August, some will go on loan.

“We’ve already lined up a few and some of them are still in discussions between us and the players about where is the best place to go.”

As revealed by the Echo last month, one midfield option being considered is a loan move for Northern Ireland youngster Galbraith, with Manchester United set to allow him to move out on loan next season for the next stage of his development.

However, should Sunderland firm up their interest, they are likely to face strong competition from Championship clubs and League One promotion rivals.