Sunderland AFC transfer news: Former Black Cats loanee set for Turkey switch from PSG
The French midfielder spent the season on loan at Sunderland during 2022-23.
Adana Demirspor have agreed a deal to sign former Sunderland loanee Edouard Michut on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports.
Reports in France on deadline day suggested that Sunderland were looking to re-sign Michut after the midfielder spent the 2022-23 Championship season on loan at the Stadium of Light. However, the player stayed put at PSG.
Michut's contract at PSG runs until 2025 but the Frenchman is unlikely to break into the first-team set-up as things stand. The France youth international made 28 appearances whilst Sunderland.
The player has been part of a group training away from Luis Enrique’s senior squad in Paris with Marco Verratti and Julian Draxler in a group dubbed the "undesirables".
The transfer window is now closed in the majority of Europe but Demirspor have managed to secure a loan move for the 20-year-old with the transfer window still open in Turkey until Friday with Fabrizio Romano breaking the news of Michut's move.