Ethan Ross was linked with a host of clubs during the summer with his Aberdeen up in the air.

League One Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers, who play in the Championship, were two of the sides who were said to be interested

However, the move to England didn’t materialise for the talented midfielder during the transfer window.

But the 20-year-old has now been signed up by Raith Rovers, who play their football in the Scottish Championship.

Ross’ Aberdeen deal expired at the end of the last campaign with the player rejecting the chance to sign fresh terms.

But Aberdeen have now confirmed that they have agreed a youth compensation deal that includes an upfront fee and a significant sell-on percentage.

Rovers boss, John McGlynn, has said “We’re delighted that we have been able to capture the signing of Ethan Ross on a three-year deal from Aberdeen FC.”

