Sunderland AFC transfer news: Ex-Black Cats duo return to parent clubs following Championship loans

Sanderson has returned to Wolves but is said to be on the radar of several Championship sides after an impressive season on loan at QPR, according to the Daily Mail.
Sanderson signed a four-year contract with Wolves last July after a loan at Sunderland
Last season, The 22-year-old made 28 appearances during a testing campaign under Mark Warburton at Loftus Road.
Sunderland were interested in bringing Sanderson back to the Stadium of Light last summer but that deal was made harder when the Black Cats failed to win promotion to the Championship.
Another former Sunderland player, Bali Mumba, has also returned to his parent club Norwich City,
Mumba joined Peterborough United on loan last campaign and scored the winner on his debut in a 2-1 win against Bristol Rovers in the FA Cup third round.
However, the 20-year-old midfielder was part of the Posh side that suffered relegation back to League One under Grant McCann.
In a double blow to Mumba, his parent club Norwich City have also been relegated from the Premier League after one season back in the top division, although that could see the player handed more game time at Carrow Road next season.
Mumba made his senior debut for Sunderland against Wolves on the last day of the 2017-18 Championship season with the Black Cats already relegated.
The South Shields-born player came on as an 87th-minute substitute for captain John O'Shea, who handed him the captain's armband.
Mumba then left the club for Norwich in 2020.