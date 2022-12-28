The Everton striker is currently on loan at Wigan Athletic following a successful stint at Sunderland last season, where he helped the Black Cats to promotion from League One.

The Black Cats were extremely close to signing Broadhead for a second time following his 13 goals in 27 appearances whilst a Sunderland player last campaign before Wigan Athletic came in with an 11th-hour loan deal.

However, The Latics are struggling at the wrong end of the table under new manager Kolo Toure and it has been suggested that the 24-year-old Welshman could return to Everton before leaving permanently.

WIGAN, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 11: Nathan Broadhead of Wigan Athletic celebrates after scoring their sides first goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Wigan Athletic and Blackburn Rovers at DW Stadium on October 11, 2022 in Wigan, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The Athletic have stated: “Nathan Broadhead, currently on loan at Wigan Athletic, has suitors in that division who are keen to sign him on a permanent deal.”