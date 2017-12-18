Sunderland AFC transfer news - Everton boss Sam Allardyce weighing up summer reunion with Wahbi Khazri

Have your say

Sam Allardyce is weighing up a summer reunion with Sunderland winger Wahbi Khazri.

Everton have been regularly scouting Ligue 1 side Rennes according to reports in France, with Khazri on a season-long loan deal.

Khazri has been in impressive form for the French side, scoring seven goals in 19 appearances this season.

Khazri is likely to remain at Rennes for the rest of the season though as players cannot play for more than two clubs in the same season and he made five appearances for Sunderland before heading out on loan.

The £9million winger recently insisted he has ‘no regrets’ over his Sunderland spell.

He starred under Sam Allardyce as Sunderland survived relegation but he fell out of favour under David Moyes.