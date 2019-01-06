Sunderland AFC transfer news: Celtic winger linked as former target signs Rangers contract

Sunderland are ready to renew their interest in Celtic winger Lewis Morgan, according to reports.

The 22-year-old was a key player for St Mirren under Jack Ross last season, when the Buddies won promotion to the SPL.

Morgan's performances earned him a move to to Celtic in January 2018, before he was loaned back to St Mirren for the rest of the campaign.

But, after making 13 appearances for Brendan Rodgers' side this term, the Daily Star have claimed Ross is keen to sign Morgan on loan, following interest in the summer.

Back then Rodgers wanted to take a closer look at the winger, but may now feel a move to League One would be good for Morgan's development.

One player who won't be moving to Wearside is Finland international Glen Kamara.

Sunderland were one of a number of clubs who were reportedly tracking the 23-year-old, who is currently plying his trade at SPL side Dundee.

But Kamara, along with Northern Irish winger Jordan Jones, has signed a pre-contract agreement with Glasgow Rangers.

Jones, 24, was also linked with Sunderland in the summer, but current side Kilmarnock claimed they didn't recieve an approach from the Black Cats.