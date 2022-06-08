The tricky winger had been linked with the likes of Aberdeen and Hibernian ahead of the transfer window
Sunderland had also been spoken about as potential suitors the now-former Ross County winger, who saw his contract expire this summer.
That’s after the Black Cats signed Ross Stewart from Ross County in January 202, with the frontman becoming a big success on Wearside, scoring 26 League One goals during the 2021/22 season.
“Regan has been a fantastic player for Ross County and one that will always be fondly remembered,” read a statement on the club’s Twitter account.
The 25-year-old ex-Arsenal youth teamer scored 10 goals in 32 appearances for The Staggies during a breakthrough 2021/22 campaign.
Sunderland have also been linked with experienced goalkeeper John Ruddy and former loanee defender Dion Sanderson so far this summer.