The tricky winger had been linked with the likes of Aberdeen and Hibernian ahead of the transfer window

Sunderland had also been spoken about as potential suitors the now-former Ross County winger, who saw his contract expire this summer.

That’s after the Black Cats signed Ross Stewart from Ross County in January 202, with the frontman becoming a big success on Wearside, scoring 26 League One goals during the 2021/22 season.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - JULY 26: Christopher Jullien of Celtic vies with Regan Charles-Cook of Ross County during the pre season friendly match between Celtic and Ross County at Celtic Park on July 26, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

“Regan has been a fantastic player for Ross County and one that will always be fondly remembered,” read a statement on the club’s Twitter account.

The 25-year-old ex-Arsenal youth teamer scored 10 goals in 32 appearances for The Staggies during a breakthrough 2021/22 campaign.