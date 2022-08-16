Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Born in the Ivory Coast, Diallo moved to Italy as a child and joined the Atalanta youth system in 2015, where he won two Campionato Primavera 1 titles.

In 2019, he scored on his debut for the senior team and became the first player born in 2002 to score in Serie A.

Two years later, Diallo, 22, joined Manchester United, before being sent on loan to Rangers a season later, where he made 10 appearances for the Glasgow club.

Manchester United's Amad Diallo makes his way towards the hotel upon team's arrival in Melbourne on July 13, 2022, ahead of their exhibition football match against Melbourne Victory.

However, Manchester United are looking to loan the young winger out and a clutch of clubs are said to be interested in him as the transfer window edges towards closing.