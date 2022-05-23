Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spanish club Real Sociedad today confirmed that Janazaj alongside former Arsenal man Nacho Moneral would not continue at the La Liga outfit.

The Belgian attacker arrived at Sociedad back in 2017 and has played 167 games for the club, scoring 23 goals.

The former Manchester United man won the Copa del Rey with Sociedad and participated in three Europa League campaigns.

The 27-year-old appeared 28 times for Sunderland during the ill-fated 2016-17 campaign under David Moyes, in which the club was relegated to the Championship after a 10-season stay in the Premier League.

Sunderland to pay Ross County over Ross Stewart deal

Sunderland will have to pay Ross County a five-figure sum following promotion to the Championship, according to reports.

That’s because of a clause in the deal that brought striker Ross Stewart to the club during the 2020-21 season.

Reports have stated that Ross County will receive a bonus payment following Sunderland’s win at Wembley against Wycombe Wanderers sealing promotion.

The 25-year-old Scot scored the Black Cats’ second goal at Wembley in the 2-0 win.

The impressive strike took Stewart’s tally to an impressive 26 for the campaign, with the attacker second in the League One goalscoring charts to Wigan man Will Keane.

According to the Press and Journal, the Staggies have confirmed they will receive a five-figure fee due to Sunderland’s promotion.

In an interview with Sky Sports after the match, Stewart said: “For it to end like this through the play-offs, you probably couldn’t have chosen a better way to do it. It’s an unbelievable feeling. You look at that crowd, that’s what it’s all about.

“I think we are a confident group but at the same time we respected our opponents. I think you saw we were excellent today and it was thoroughly deserved. I’m struggling for words.