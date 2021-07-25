LiveSunderland AFC transfer news and rumours RECAP: Cats target deal breakthroughs ahead of another busy week
Sunderland are targeting further breakthroughs in the transfer market – with the new League One season now under a fortnight away.
The Black Cats ran out 4-0 victors at Harrogate Town on Saturday but are now preparing for another busy week in their pre-season preparations.
First up is a visit to Tranmere Rovers on Tuesday evening, before Championship side Hull City visit the Stadium of Light on Friday evening.
And while head coach Lee Johnson will have plenty of focus on the pitch, so too will he be hoping for some good news when it comes to the transfer market.
Defensive reinforcements remain a priority for Sunderland and the Black Cats’ boss said over the weekend that he was hopeful of some new faces in his ranks ahead of the visit of Wigan Athletic on August 7.
The Echo team will be bringing you the latest on the recruitment front as Sunderland look to bolster their ranks.
RECAP: Sunderland AFC transfer news (July 26)
Last updated: Monday, 26 July, 2021, 15:06
- Sunderland remain active in the transfer market with Lee Johnson eyeing further signings
- The head coach hopes that two new faces could be brought in before the start of the League One season
- Elsewhere, Bailey Wright continues to be linked with an exit
Sunderland-linked defender training with Championship side
Sunderland-linked defender Eric Lichaj is reportedly training with Championship side Nottingham Forest
The American was thought to have trained with the Black Cats earlier this summer having become a free agent after leaving Turkish side Fatih Karagumruk.
But Lichaj did not do enough to win a deal on Wearside and is now seeking another side.
Eagle-eyed supporters have now spotted the 32-year-old training with Forest – whom he played for between 2013 and 2018 before later joining Hull City.
Lichaj was one of a number of options on Sunderland’s radar as they look for reinforcements in defence.
The centre back is set to return tomorrow night
Ipswich set to sign Sunderland-linked defender
Ipswich Town are set to finalise a deal for defender George Edmundson – after the Rangers man was linked with Sunderland.
The East Anglian Daily Times report that the 23-year-old is set to put pen to paper on a permanent deal at Portman Road after a ‘significant’ transfer fee was agreed with the Scottish club.
Edmundson spent the second half of last season on loan at Derby County and had been linked with a return to the Rams this summer.
Portsmouth boss opens up on ‘crazy’ League One spending
Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley says that spending in League One has reached ‘crazy’ levels this season – and admits some clubs are falling by the wayside.
The likes of Wigan Athletic and Ipswich Town have splashed the cash this summer and have secured some eye-catching signings as a result.
According to Cowley, the wages on offer are now double what they were two years ago – giving those teams significant financial firepower as they look to beat rivals to deals.
That leaves other clubs with a decision to make.
Here’s what Lee Johnson has said about Sunderland’s transfer hopes...
The head coach, speaking on Saturday, said:
Lee Johnson
We’re working really hard behind the scenes and a lot of that is to put yourself in a position where you’ve got the options.
You have a list, sometimes five, ten, and you’ve got to make sure it’s a quality list and that it fits with what you’re trying to do.
They’ve got to be affordable, available and fit the club’s philosophy.
It’s not easy but to be fair, I do feel like we are getting there in a couple of positions.
My hope is that in the next week to ten days we’re able to bring a couple in.
The latest transfer talk from Sunderland AFC
Here’s the latest rumours surrounding Sunderland AFC...
- Rangers defender George Edmundson is a loan target for the Black Cats, but is also being eyed by Ipswich, Derby and Portsmouth (Glasgow Evening Times(
- Bailey Wright continues to interest Wigan Athletic and a deal remains possible (The Sun)
- Tony Gallacher, a Liverpool left-back, is on the radar of Sunderland as they look for defensive signings (Liverpool Echo)
It’s set to be another busy week for the Black Cats, who head to Tranmere Rovers tomorrow looking to build on the thumping win at Harrogate Town.
But the focus remains heavily on the transfer market, where Sunderland remain in need of reinforcements before the League One season begins.
And we’ll be bringing you the latest on that front throughout the day...