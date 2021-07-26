The Black Cats head to Tranmere Rovers in a pre-season friendly this evening, with Lee Johnson set to shuffle his side for the clash at Prenton Park.

A more senior side is then expected to play Hull City on Friday evening in what will be the club’s final warm-up game ahead of the visit of Wigan Athletic on August 7.

But despite their being two games on the horizon, plenty of focus remains on strengthening the squad with the new season now under a fortnight away.

The latest Sunderland AFC transfer news and rumours

Johnson said over the weekend that he was hopeful of some new faces in his ranks ahead of the visit of Wigan Athletic on August 7.

The Echo team will be bringing you the latest on the recruitment front as Sunderland look to bolster their ranks.