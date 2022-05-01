According to former Sky Sports man Peter O’Rourke, Tottenham, Crystal Palace and Brighton are interested in signing the Academy of Light graduate this summer.
Speaking on Twitter, O’Rourke said: “Tottenham, Crystal Palace and Brighton are eyeing moves for Sunderland star Dan Neil.”
Back in January, the Birmingham Mail linked Neil with a potential move to Aston Villa with Neil’s performances in the early part of the season also drawing interest from West Ham and Burnley.
Villa boss Steven Gerrard was said to have taken a shine to the midfielder and was apparently keen on a deal to bring him to Birmingham but will now face added competition.
Speaking back in March and having been rested by head coach Alex Neil, Dan Neil said: "Obviously no player wants a rest but when somebody actually tells you you need a rest sometimes you realise it probably was a good decision.
“My performances from January onwards probably weren’t good enough by my own standard and I was very frustrated by that.
“I think the gaffer saw that when he came in and the first two games I played I wasn’t at my best, wasn’t at my sharpest."
When recalling his early conversations with Neil, the midfielder added: “He just said I think you need a rest and I want you back firing for the end of the season.
“We had a chat and I hadn’t shown him enough basically.
“He had heard a lot from the outside and the inside before he came in, and I probably just didn’t show that to him."
"Obviously under Lee I was playing the majority of the games, and to be fair when the gaffer came in he did play me in the first two games.
“I know personally that I wasn’t good enough at the time and he probably did a good bit of man management there by taking me out and making me, obviously I’m hungry, but regain that hunger because I’m not just a standard starter anymore.”
Dan Neil was recently awarded the North East Football Writers Association's Young Player of the Year for 2021.