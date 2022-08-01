Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats took an early lead in the first half after Lynden Gooch’s cross was headed home by Jack Clarke at the back post. Sunderland tired in the second stanza, however, and Coventry City drew level through Viktor Gyokeres’ long-range effort.

But what talk has there been surrounding Sunderland and their Championship rivals off the pitch with the transfer window still open? Here, we take you through the main stories:

The latest on Matthew Hoppe

Matthew Hoppe.

Sunderland and Middlesbrough-linked Matthew Hoppe was left out of Real Mallorca’s squad this weekend.

Hoppe is said to be a transfer target for both Championship clubs as they compete to sign the USA international striker, as reported by Diario de Mallorca.

The 21-year-old attacker is rated at around the £3 million mark despite only being three seasons into his first team career.

Hoppe came through the ranks at German club Schalke and performed reasonably well before moving onto Real Mallorca.

Last January, Hoppe netted scored a hat-trick, and his first senior goals for Schalke, in a league match against Hoffenheim, becoming the first American to score a hat-trick in the Bundesliga, with the result ending the club’s 30-game winless streak in the league.

“Seeing him there today, scoring three goals in probably one of the most difficult moments in Schalke’s history, is just incredible,” Jurgen Klinsmann said at the time.