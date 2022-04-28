Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Football London claims that the Premier League outfit could look to offload Jack Clarke during the summer transfer window.

Clarke is about to enter the final 12 months of his contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with the tricky winger’s future at the club uncertain under Antonio Conte.

The report also states, however, that Spurs are considering the possibility of handing the ex-Leeds United man a short-term contract extension.

Jack Clarke

It is hoped that any potential extension to Clarke’s contract would generate interest in him following another loan.

The 21-year-old joined Spurs from Leeds for a reported £10million fee in 2019 but hasn’t been able to break into the first team – amid loan spells at QPR and Stoke.

Clarke was loaned straight back to Leeds on loan for the following campaign but hardly featured in the Championship.

Clarke then joined Sunderland on loan in January under Lee Johnson before the head coach was sacked four days later.

Clarke then joined Sunderland on loan in January under Lee Johnson before the head coach was sacked four days later.

The York-born player has featured at wing-back for Alex Neil since the Scottish manager’s arrival at the Stadium of Light in February.

Clarke has made 16 appearances since making the move to Wearside and has mustered three goal contributions.