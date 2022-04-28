Football London claims that the Premier League outfit could look to offload Jack Clarke during the summer transfer window.
Clarke is about to enter the final 12 months of his contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with the tricky winger’s future at the club uncertain under Antonio Conte.
The report also states, however, that Spurs are considering the possibility of handing the ex-Leeds United man a short-term contract extension.
Most Popular
-
1
'Data experts' deliver play-off verdict as Sunderland, MK Dons, Plymouth Argyle, Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe set for tense battle
-
2
Sunderland fan gallery: Can you spot yourself in 33,119 strong crowd at Stadium of Light as Cats draw with Rotherham United
-
3
Ex-Sunderland star tipped for Newcastle move, Leeds United starlet eyed by Wigan
-
4
Sunderland AFC transfer gossip: £10m ex-Leeds United star could be set for move as club weighs up options - reports
-
5
'Struggled': Phil Smith's Sunderland player ratings after late Michael Ihiekwe own goal gives Cats a point against Rotherham
It is hoped that any potential extension to Clarke’s contract would generate interest in him following another loan.
The 21-year-old joined Spurs from Leeds for a reported £10million fee in 2019 but hasn’t been able to break into the first team – amid loan spells at QPR and Stoke.
Clarke was loaned straight back to Leeds on loan for the following campaign but hardly featured in the Championship.
The winger has also had loan spells at QPR and Stoke, making 14 appearances for the Potters in the second half of last season.
Clarke then joined Sunderland on loan in January under Lee Johnson before the head coach was sacked four days later.
The York-born player has featured at wing-back for Alex Neil since the Scottish manager’s arrival at the Stadium of Light in February.
Clarke has made 16 appearances since making the move to Wearside and has mustered three goal contributions.
It was Clarke’s cross which lead to Sunderland’s equaliser against Rotherham United in League One last Tuesday.