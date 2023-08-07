Sunderland have been linked with a triple international transfer deal under the stewardship of sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and head of recruitment Stuart Harvey.

Reports in France have re-linked Sunderland with Rennes player Matthis Abline. However, the Black Cats are said to be facing competition to land the striker with Middlesbrough also said to be keen amongst other clubs

Albine, 20, has spent his career exclusively in France so far after coming through the academy at top division side Rennes. The attacker played 25 times for the club since making his debut in 2021 and has enjoyed loan stints at Le Havre and Auxerre in recent seasons.

L’Équipe have now named Middlesbrough alongside Sunderland as amongst as many as five teams interested in taking the 20-year-old on loan this season.

Sunderland have also been linked with a deal for Nazariy Rusyn with reports in Ukraine suggesting the Black Cats have made an offer.

According to Zorya Londonsk (via Roker Report), Sunderland have offered a package of €2million (£1.7million) plus bonuses for the forward following the departure of Issac Lihadji last week.

Rusyn, who is a Ukrainian youth international, netted 13 goals in 30 games and also provided six assists in Ukrainian Premier League last season and scored for Zorya in their a1-1 draw against Rukh Liev earlier this week.

Zorya Londonsk have also stated that other clubs are interested in signing the attacker during the summer transfer window but that Sunderland are the only team to have bid so far.

And the Black Cats continue to be linked with a deal for Chile International Alexander Aravena, who plays for Universidad Católica in his homeland.

Reports in Chile have stated that Sunderland have "come up with a very good proposal that would meet the team's expectations, although nothing has been officially confirmed yet."

Genk are also said to be interested alongside Sunderland, Club Brugge and other European clubs.