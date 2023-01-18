The Black Cats are in need of a striker following Ellis Simms’ return to Everton after his parent club recalled him from the Stadium of Light to aid their fight against relegation from the Premier League

Sunderland have been linked with several attackers during the January transfer window including 20-year-olf Genk forward and Hungary international Andras Nemeth.

However, reports have suggested that the Wearsiders will have to wait until the summer transfer window to sign the South Africa-born player, according to Het Nieuwsblad.

Jong Genk's Andras Nemeth pictured in action during a soccer match between Lierse K and Jong Genk.

Their report claims that Nemeth is in “exactly the same situation” as his teammate Mika Godts. Both players will see their contracts expire in the summer, but it is thought that duo will be kept on by Genk beyond the winter window as they can add value to their reserve side.

Sunderland and Nemeth are free to open talks as the player has just six months on his current dea,l but an agreement in principle would see the player move to Wearside in the summer unless a financial compromise can be reached with his club.

Sunderland are still monitoring Simms’ situation at Everton – with the player unable to play for another club this season, the striker faces two options: a bit part role at Goodison, or a return on loan to the Stadium of Light.