Lee Burge is said to be wanted by Lincoln City, the team that defeated Sunderland in the League One play-off semi-finals last campaign.

However, the Imps struggled this season and found themselves 17th in the third tier at the close of play this year.

Burge will become a free agent on June 30 after Sunderland announced the Papa John’s Trophy winner would not remain at the club.

Lee Burge

Elsewhere, Doncaster Rovers are said to be interested in signing defender Cieran Dunne, who will also leave Sunderland this summer.

Doncaster Rovers will play in League Two next season following relegation with Dunne potentially set to join former Sunderland teammate Ollie Younger at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Sunderland have announced that there in talks with Bailey Wright, Lynden Gooch and Patrick Roberts over extending their Wearside careers.

All three see their current deals expire at the end of the next month but the Black Cats have confirmed their intent to keep the trio in their retained list.

Don Goodman talks Sunderland after promotion

Ex-Sunderland man Goodman was asked what he thought Sunderland’s ambitions should be now that the club has been promoted to the Championship… this is what he said to FreeSuperTips:

“I think firstly it was a huge relief for everyone at the club to finally get that promotion.

“I was really impressed with how comfortable they made the playoff final look barring a 10-minute spell in the second half.

“It was a tactical masterclass from Alex Neil, he got his tactics right and his team selection spot on.

“He brought in Elliot Embleton who had an unbelievable game in the 3-3 draw with Wycombe earlier in the season.

“He caused Wycombe all sorts of problems that day, so to bring him in for Jack Clarke who had played well in both semi-finals was a big call, but ultimately the right call.

“Having Sunderland back in the Championship is brilliant, but it’s the first step.

“I think the gap between League One and the Championship has grown, those clubs who have been promoted from the playoffs recently tend to struggle and Blackpool are the only ones to survive in four seasons.

“It’s not going to be easy, so the first thing is consolidation for Sunderland, getting to 40/50 points.

“When you do that, you can see how many games are left and where you are in the table which allows you to reassess the situation.

“They’ll have ambition and money to invest into recruitment.

“There’s a good solid foundation there and I think Sunderland are in a good position coming into the Championship.

“There’s lots of calls for optimism and as a football club they would very much hope to consolidate but improve along the way to give themselves a chance of being a Premier League club again.”

Born in Leeds, Goodman turned out for Sunderland between 1991 and 1994 before retiring from football in 2003.