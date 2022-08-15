The Black Cats have so far signed Ellis Simms on loan whilst securing permanent deals for Aji Alese, Dan Ballard, Alex Bass and Leon Dajaku alongside a smattering of under-21 additions.
The Wearsiders are understood to still be very much active in the transfer market, however, with Alex Neil keen to add depth and competition to his squad following Saturday’s 2-2 draw against QPR in the Championship.
And Bennette has become the latest name to be linked with a move to the Stadium of Light. The 18-year-old winger has been capped six times by Costa Rica and currently plays for Herediano in his homeland.
Kevin Jiminez, a Costa Rican journalist, had this to say on social media: “Jewison Bennett will be Sunderland's new Championship player, the 18-year-old Costa Rican winger arrives from Club Sport Herediano. Deal in final stages.”