Sunderland AFC transfer gossip: Cats in 'final stages' of deal for 18-y/o eight-cap international winger

Sunderland have been linked with Jewison Bennette, with the deal said to be in its “final stages.”

By James Copley
Monday, 15th August 2022, 5:38 pm

The Black Cats have so far signed Ellis Simms on loan whilst securing permanent deals for Aji Alese, Dan Ballard, Alex Bass and Leon Dajaku alongside a smattering of under-21 additions.

The Wearsiders are understood to still be very much active in the transfer market, however, with Alex Neil keen to add depth and competition to his squad following Saturday’s 2-2 draw against QPR in the Championship.

And Bennette has become the latest name to be linked with a move to the Stadium of Light. The 18-year-old winger has been capped six times by Costa Rica and currently plays for Herediano in his homeland.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - MAY 09: A General view of the Stadium of Light prior to the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Northampton Town at Stadium of Light on May 09, 2021 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Most Popular

Kevin Jiminez, a Costa Rican journalist, had this to say on social media: “Jewison Bennett will be Sunderland's new Championship player, the 18-year-old Costa Rican winger arrives from Club Sport Herediano. Deal in final stages.”

Alex NeilEllis SimmsWearsidersAlex Bass