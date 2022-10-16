Sunderland came from behind to beat Wigan Athletic 2-1 at the Stadium of Light – with Cirkin assisting the Black Cats' equaliser and then scoring the winner.

Cirkin has impressed during his time at the Stadium of Light - and has reportedly caught the eye of his former club and their Premier League rivals Brentford

According to reports in the Sun, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in re-signing defender Cirkin, just one year after selling the 20-year-old to Sunderland.

Sunderland defender Dennis Cirkin is reportedly a transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur (Picture by FRANK REID)

Cirkin played a pivotal role in helping the Black Cats secure promotion to the Championship last campaign and made eight-straight starts for Sunderland this season, before a hamstring injury halted his progress.

According to the report, Spurs are ‘keeping tabs’ on Cirkin’s progress and could launch a bid to re-sign the defender after inserting a £6million buy-back clause in his contract.

The report also suggests that Spurs may then look to sell Cirkin on once again, aiming to make a profit on the defender by selling him to a ‘rival’ club.

Further reports today, however, state that Brentford are also keen on bringing Cirkin in and are set to rival Tottenham for the England youth international.

The Bees are looking at the 20-year-old as a potential long-term replacement for Rico Henry should he leave.

Cirkin has played 50 times for Sunderland since joining the club at the beginning of last season from Tottenham Hotspur.