Sunderland AFC transfer and contract news RECAP: Cats to 'move' for Everton coach as Wigan ticket details confirmed

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson. Picture by Martin Swinney.

Focus now switches to this weekend’s trip to Fleetwood Town in League One.

Sunderland are pushing for promotion this season and are the early pacesetters in the third tier as they look to build on an impressive window and a good start.

We’ll have all the build-up, news and analysis in our live Sunderland blog throughout the day.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simply scroll down for the news from the Stadium of Light.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

Sunderland AFC transfer and contract news RECAP: Updates from the SOL Last updated: Monday, 13 September, 2021, 15:09 Sunderland beat Accrington Stanley at the weekend.

The Black Cats head to Fleetwood Town this Saturday. Show new updates Monday, 13 September, 2021, 07:43 Good morning Hello and welcome to our live Sunderland blog, we’ll have updates throughout the day. Monday, 13 September, 2021, 07:44 Sunderland ‘close in’ on new coach Sunderland are reportedly close to appointing a new first-team coach. Phil Jevons, an academy coach at Everton, is set to join Lee Johnson’s backroom staff, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon. The former striker was a somewhat journeyman during his playing career having progressed through the Toffees youth set up. Jevons featured for nine clubs in total and was teammates with Johnson at Yeovil Town and Bristol City. The 42-year-old started working at Everton’s academy during the latter stages of his playing days – spending nine years there. Nixon tweeted: “Sunderland. Going to bring in coach Phil Jevons from Everton to work with first team. Been at under 18 level at Goodison … now stepping up.” Monday, 13 September, 2021, 07:44 The return of a familiar face Former Sunderland owner and lifelong fan Bob Murray was spotted back at the Stadium of Light for the win over Accrington Stanley. Murray funded the Black Cats’ move for the Roker Park to the SOL in 1997 before selling his majority shareholding to the Drumavile consortium, nine years later. For so long, Murray was not welcome at the stadium he had built after a serious rift developed between him and Ellis Short. He also wasn’t a fan of Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven – but there appears to be no such problem with new owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus. Murray was in the directors’ box following an invitation from KLD as Sunderland beat Accrington to 2-1. Monday, 13 September, 2021, 07:45 Defender to miss Fleetwood Town Tom Flanagan will next weekend’s trip to Fleetwood after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season. The 29-year-old was booked during the Black Cats’ League One fixture against Accrington Stanley after a collision with visiting goalkeeper James Trafford in the second half. Flanagan has started every league game for Sunderland this season but will now be suspended for the Fleetwood fixture. Either Bailey Wright or West Ham loanee Frederik Alves will be expected to come into the side alongside Callum Doyle. Monday, 13 September, 2021, 15:09 Ticket details for Wigan clash released Sunderland have confirmed ticket details for the Carabao Cup third-round visit to Wigan Athletic on Tuesday 21 September (KO 7:45pm). Here’s what the website says: The first phase of tickets will go on sale to Season Card holders with 20+ Black Cat points at 4pm on Monday 13 September, with the phase ending at 9am on Wednesday 15 September. Subject to availability, the second stage of sales will see tickets become available to all Season Card holders at 11am on Wednesday 15 September, with the phase ending at 12 noon on Thursday 16 September. Any remaining available tickets will then be launched on General Sale at 2pm on Thursday 17 September, ending at 3pm on Friday 18 September, when any unsold tickets will be returned to Wigan Athletic. Prices for all away tickets for the cup tie are as follows: Adult - £15 Over-65 - £8 Under-22 - £8 Supporters requiring a personal assistant or wheelchair space can call the SAFC ticket office on 0371 911 1973 to make their booking. Any further ticket announcements will be made on safc.com in due course. Home Page 1 of 1